Get A Free Mardi Gras Grilled Chicken Salad On Happy (Not-Fat) Tuesday

Muscle Maker Grill is offering a free Mardi Gras Grilled Chicken Salad to any customer that wishes a Muscle Maker Grill employee a “Happy not-Fat Tuesday” on February 28th – perfect for those who want to celebrate the festive day without the regret.

The Mardi Gras Grilled Chicken Salad (390 calories,11g carbs,44g protein) is mad with cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine, spinach, and baby kale with turkey bacon, tomatoes, onions and low carb salsetta dressing.

“We love the flavors that are synonymous with the lively Mardi Gras atmosphere, but we want to offer diners a healthier way to celebrate without any remorse,” Robert E. Morgan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill said in a press release.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 28, we invite guests to visit Muscle Maker Grill and wish us a ‘Happy not-Fat Tuesday’ where they will be rewarded with one free Mardi Gras Grilled Chicken Salad. We look forward to celebrating this fun day with guests dining in as well as those on the go without derailing their journey for a healthier lifestyle.”

As an added bonus, guests will receive a complimentary tray of Mardi Gras Grilled Chicken Salad for catering orders of $100 or more upon mention of promo code NFT.17.

Orders must be placed by calling your local Muscle Maker Grill (Irvine and Santa Ana orders should be made by calling the restaurant. This offer is only valid from Feb. 27 – March 3 at participating locations This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

Muscle Marker Grill began franchising in 2007 to provides its guests with healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that not only taste great, but are convenient, affordable, and enjoyable.

According to the company’s website, Muscle Maker Grill’s menu was created with a diverse customer-base in mind – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while on-the-go.

Providing “great food with your health in mind,” Muscle Maker Grill’s menu features items with all-natural chicken and grass-fed steak, in addition to options that satisfy all dietary preferences – from the carb-free consumer to guests following gluten-free or vegetarian diets.

Offer Details

*Offer available only on February 28, 2017 at participating locations.

*Limit one per customer.

*Offer valid in-store only.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Guest is required to say “Happy Not-Fat Tuesday” to a Muscle Maker Grill counter employee.

A Healthier Lifestyle

More and more Americans are striving to dedicate their time and energy into healthier lifestyles, and they’re finding a way to do so through meal kits.

Last year, Muscle Maker launched its Meal Plan Starter Kits as a supplement to its Meal Plan program. This new plan allows guests to preorder meals via phone, in-store, or online and have them delivered right to their door.

“We are excited to roll out our new Meal Plan Starter Kits at all of our locations,” Robert E. Morgan, president and CEO of Muscle Maker Grill told QSR. “At Muscle Maker Grill, we are always looking for ways to make healthy eating easy and enjoyable for our customers. Now guests can try our Meal Plan program before having to commit to receiving multiple meals. We believe that once our guests experience our Meal Plans, they will sign on due to the convenience, variety, flavor, and nutrition of the dishes.”

Starting at just $7 per meal, guests can choose from 22 Muscle Maker Grill menu items, such as the Rocky Balboa Wrap, grilled chicken breast, turkey meatballs, reduced-fat Mozzarella, and marinara in an herb wrap; Hollywood Salad, grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, reduced-fat Cheddar, tomatoes, onions, and zero-carb signature dressing over a bed of romaine lettuce; and the Tucson Bowl, grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon over brown rice and zero-carb signature sauce.

