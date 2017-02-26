Old Man Ebro: Nicki Minaj Cheated On Meek Mill With Hot 97 DJ, Remy Ma Claims

Hot 97 DJ Old Man Ebro allegedly slept with Nicki Minaj while the rapper was still dating Meek Mill, Remy Ma claimed in a new diss track that’s gone viral online.

The Hot 97 DJ, whose real name is Ebro Darden, was drawn into the feud between the rappers this weekend when Remy Ma dropped a seven-minute track called “ShETHER” that threw plenty of accusations at Nicki Minaj.

As HipHopDX noted, Remy Ma claimed that Nicki Minaj and Old Man Ebro had an affair — while Nicki was “high on nose candy” and still dating Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.

“And since your first boyfriend left, b***h ain’t winning/You a Internet troll, a Web browser, I’m sorry/You can’t get her online with out Safaree!/Mentioning guns, you P***y Galore, James Bond/Only time you touch a trigga is when you f***ed Trey Songz/Coke head, you cheated on your man with Ebro/I might leak the footage of you sniffing them ski slopes.”

It’s a pretty heavy accusation against both Nicki Minaj and Old Man Ebro, and it’s not clear yet if it’s based in reality or just Remy Ma having a go at her rival for the spot of best female emcee.

For those not caught up on the history of the Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma feud, it kicked off last week shortly after Remy Ma put out a new album with Terror Squad leader Fat Joe. For The Win speculated that the beef may be in part to draw attention to the new album, which tends to happen quite frequently in the hip hop world.

But it was Nicki Minaj who actually kicked off the feud, the report noted.

“Anyway, after weeks of subliminal, unnamed disses, Nicki decided to be a bit more transparent in ‘Make Love,’ a collaboration with Gucci Mane that was released Thursday. In it, she includes lines directed at both Azalea Banks and Remy, with a pretty explicit ‘One platinum plaque, album flopped’ line that fits Remy and few other possible targets.”

It was less than one day later before Remy Ma dropped “ShETHER,” which she raps over the Nas beat for his song “Ether.” The track went viral almost immediately, setting Twitter afire with her sharp accusations and prolific name-dropping.

There’s actually a long history between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, For The Win noted. Remy claimed that Nicki lifted one of her lines for a rap, and that the two were once close but had a falling out after Remy Ma was released from prison. There’s been simmering tension between the two for quite a while, the report added.

As Billboard noted, Remy Ma’s diss track hit at just about everyone who has any point been associated with Nicki Minaj. There were digs at her mentor, Lil Wayne, and even brought up Nicki’s strange beef with Miley Cyrus around the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

“How you gone go at Miley? That’s Hannah Montana she always happy,” Remy Ma rapped.

The accusations that Nicki Minaj slept with the Hot 97 DJ seemed to catch Old Man Ebro by surprise.

“Im watching Moana with Isa.. what I miss?” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

There’s a good chance that Old Man Ebro will get to answer the allegations that he slept with Nicki Minaj. Ebro’s Hot 97 co-host Peter Rosenberg promised on Twitter that they would address the rumors on Monday morning’s show.

Those who want to hear the accusations that Nicki Minaj slept with Hot 97 DJ Old Man Ebro can check out Remy Ma’s diss track “ShETHER” by clicking here.

