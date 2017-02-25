‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: Sarah Paulson As Kellyanne Conway Character

American Horror Story has been in the news quite a bit lately, this time with the real possibility that Sarah Paulson will be portraying a character on the show that is similar to Kellyanne Conway in real life. For those of you who do not know who Kellyanne Conway is, she is perhaps most famous for her “alternative facts” remark about how the Donald Trump White House addressed certain facts.

First of all, Ryan Murphy had previously announced that Season 7 of American Horror Story would have some elements of the 2016 election involved in the theme. But he only danced around the topic and did not disclose if the election would be the main theme for Season 7 of AHS or if it would only play out as the back drop for the show in 2017.

Ryan Murphy Sees Sarah Paulson as Kellyanne Conway in Election-themed American Horror Story Season https://t.co/A6zc4DDVpz pic.twitter.com/O4xiBxq5GA — the pin (@la_patillaUs) February 25, 2017

Ryan Murphy had also said, or rather alluded to the possibility, that there could be a character in Season 7 of American Horror Story that models the real-life Donald Trump, but he has later backed up on that flamboyant statement blaming a slight inebriation on the show Watch What Happens Live.

As reported by Indie Wire, Ryan Murphy addressed a crowd at the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon and spoke about Season 7 of American Horror Story.

“The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories,” Ryan Murphy said at the luncheon. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

Ryan Murphy also mentioned that he had three martinis in the span of 20 minutes just before he went on Watch What Happens Live with a comical demeanor, and blamed the alcohol for alluding to certain elements of the American Horror Story Season 7 theme that were not true.

That’s okay because a completely sober Ryan Murphy also gave some details about Season 7 of American Horror Story that he did seem to have a joke in mind about, but they were nevertheless flashy details that will have AHS fans pondering the possibilities.

“Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of Kellyanne Conway. I don’t know! I might be rewriting,” Ryan Murphy said about Season 7 of American Horror Story.

Although the sentiment was expressed in what appeared to be a flashy moment of comedy, fans of American Horror Story need to remember that when Ryan Murphy and FX tease their fans with videos, they do so by releasing fake teasers accompanied by one that is true to the season. The only problem is, fans of AHS have a hard time knowing which one is real.

Let’s just take a look back at what happened before Season 6 of American Horror Story: Roanoke premiered. Nobody knew it was going to be about the lost colony of Roanoke, although many had assumed so when TMZ leaked some set photos, until the day that Season 6 of AHS premiered.

If Season 7 of American Horror Story is using the same playbook as they did before Season 6, then they are going to be a little more crafty with how they present such details and fake teasers this time.

It does seem reasonable that if American Horror Story were going to release teasers, they might avoid the videos this time and use teasers with public interviews by the creator himself, Ryan Murphy.

Ryan Murphy has fooled you once or twice in the past, and that means that he may have fooled you again with these juicy little tidbits of information. But is it not logical to think that his comical demeanor at the luncheon could have been the legitimate truth, just in a way that misdirects American Horror Story fans?

[Featured Image by FX]