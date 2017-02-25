‘Flip Or Flop’ Christina And Tarek El Moussa Look Happy Together Despite Divorce

Flip Or Flop’s Christina and Tarek El Moussa were all smiles when they were spotted filming an episode of their hit HGTV show in California, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The former husband and wife home renovation team are going through a very public divorce.

PICS: #FlipOrFlop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa goof off on set amid divorce. https://t.co/Wjy0ByxDdI pic.twitter.com/kCLN4VorGk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 24, 2017

“You know, Tarek and I met 10 years ago through work,” Christina El Moussa said during an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “We went through a market crash… through cancer, infertility. Now we’re going through a very public divorce but, despite everything, our primary focus is, and always will be, our kids.”

[INFO]Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Says He and Ex Christina El Moussa May Get Back Together '10 Years From Now' https://t.co/CEht3zrrHm pic.twitter.com/q6eU7wLb8W — MailRPW (@MailRPW) February 25, 2017

“We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal, nice people, who just want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be,” she said.

Christina El Moussa Grins Ear-To-Ear After Ex Tarek Drops A .. https://t.co/0SqEqOosik pic.twitter.com/ylXUWEW0zP — gatherdom.com (@gatherdom) February 25, 2017

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Tarek And Christina El Moussa: No Drama On ‘Flip Or Flop’

‘Flip Or Flop’ Tarek And Christina El Moussa Divorce Update

The Real Reason ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Filed For Divorce

‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Gary Anderson Split

‘Flip or Flop’: Christina El Moussa Shares Somber, Worrying Photo On Instagram

Pictures of the former couple looking happy while filming Flip Or Flop will undoubtedly cause fans of the show to breathe a sigh of relief. There were concerns that the show would be cancelled as a result of the couple’s breakup.

Whilst no single reason has been publicized as causing the split, the police were called in response to a fight between the Flip or Flop stars in May of last year, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they explained in a statement published by ET in December. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

EXCLUSIVE: #FlipOrFlop's Tarek El Moussa isn't closing the door on one day reconciling with his estranged wife. https://t.co/zJnyY5IMYV pic.twitter.com/LzNXwSNadX — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 24, 2017

“We sought out counseling to sort out the relationship but have since decided to separate while evaluating the future of our marriage,” the statement added. “During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Even though they seem at ease with each other in the pictures from the set, The Huffington Post reports that Tarek has said that working with his ex is not as easy as they make it seem.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not gonna say it was easy,” he said in an interview with The Today Show on Tuesday morning. “It’s like anything, there’s challenges in life. I mean, we love filming ― that’s our job. We’ve been doing it a long time, and we love releasing a good product for our fans. We just had to fight through it, and be the best we could, and I think it turned out great.”

The two HGTV stars have moved on and started to date other people. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Christina El Moussa recently broke up with her contractor boyfriend, Gary Anderson after reportedly dating since mid-2016.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]