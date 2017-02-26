Witches Cast Mass Spell Against Trump, Christians Decry The ‘Spiritual Warfare’

Witches the world over banded together on Friday night to cast a mass spell against Donald Trump. The spell, which some have referred to as a “hex,” was actually what is known in the magical world as a “binding,” and was intended to both prevent Trump from doing harm and to potentially banish the newly-inaugurated POTUS from office.

As The Daily Mail reports, the mass spell cast against Trump didn’t solely involve “traditional” witches; the developers of the idea invited practitioners of all flavors, from Wiccans to shamans, sorcerers to magicians, and hoodooists to Ritualists take place in the massive magical event. That Friday night was chosen was no accident, as few things are when it comes to witches and spell casting. Cast at the stroke of midnight, the date was chosen to incorporate the binding and banishing power of the waning crescent moon.

THOSE WITCHES WEREN'T KIDDING THEY'RE LITERALLY CASTING A SPELL ON TRUMP pic.twitter.com/tYFDcNonq6 — Dyl (@scholaurship) February 25, 2017

Witches who participated (and even those who didn’t) are encouraged to harness the power of the waning crescent moon every month, repeating the mass spell until Trump is out of the White House.

Some witches and practitioners cast the anti-Trump spell with their covens or other magical groups. Others did the deed solo. The binding spell couldn’t have been much easier, requiring only a few common household items, a brief ritual and a publicly-published chant directed at Trump.

PASS IT ON=> Evil Witches Cast a Spell on Trump — PLEASE Pray for God’s Protection on President Trump https://t.co/4VNnIWvP7i pic.twitter.com/kqDrLhVvAw — NewsRepublicans2016 (@NewsRepublicans) February 25, 2017

The mass spell intended to hobble Trump and his power was created by a group of witches and the plan (and easy-to-follow directions) made public. It quickly went viral, with a Facebook group devoted to the spell garnering 10,000 likes in a short period of time. Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey even got on board with promoting the mass spell event, joining a coven of witches in carrying out the spell and encouraging her Twitter followers to do the same while directing them to the ingredients necessary. The mass spell cast by witches worldwide even spawned the hashtag #magicresistance.

As BBC reports, the ingredients required for the mass Trump binding spell were largely items that could be found in people’s homes, particularly the homes of magical people. Including a stubby orange candle (or a baby carrot if necessary), an “unflattering” Trump pic, a pin and a Tower tarot card.

After a short magical ritual, the witches and their followers completed the mass spell against Trump with a few magically charged words, spoken to the Universe or the witches’ deity of choice.

“‘I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly / That he may do no harm/To any human soul.’ ‘Bind him so that he shall not break our polity / Usurp our liberty / Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair.’ Bind them in chains / Bind their tongues / Bind their works / Bind their wickedness'”

The magic spell, cast by thousands on Friday night, was closed out with the familiar and powerful phrase, “so mote it be.”

Alternatively, witches had the choice of omitting the traditional “so mote it be” with something more “Trump specific” when finishing the spell and burning the unflattering image of Trump that they chose for the mass spell, “You’re fired!”

While many non-witches discounted the magical efforts of witches across the globe to bind Trump and (hopefully) show him the White House door, some folks are furious over the mass spell casting that took place on Friday night. Many Christians, some well-known, have spoken out fervently against the witches and their mass binding spell against Trump. Some have even likened the mass spell to “declaring spiritual war.”

Evangelical preacher Joshua Feuerstein (you may remember him for his attacks on Starbucks’ infamous red holiday cup) took to YouTube to speak to his followers via video message. He “urgently warned” his faithful flock against the efforts of “millions of witches” (a number that was largely exaggerated) were attempting to curse Trump.

“Their bippity-boppity-boo isn’t more powerful than the name of Jesus!”

The witches of New York casting a binding spell in front of Trump Tower at the stroke of midnight… pic.twitter.com/HLkykzfUGt — Greg Salvatori (@GregSalvatori) February 25, 2017

The Christian Nationalist Alliance took a more proactive approach, declaring Friday, February 24 a “day of prayer” in an attempt to counter the energy invoked by the witches and their mass spell against Trump.

Not all witches were on board with the binding spell, with some saying that it violated the “three-fold” rule. In layman’s terms, most true witches refrain from doing harm, because they believe that everything (good and bad) comes back to you times three. However, according to participants, this wasn’t a hex, nor was it a negative spell. The mass spell against Trump was, according to participating witches, cast to bind the POTUS and his followers from doing harm, not to cause harm against them.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]