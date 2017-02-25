Jennifer Lawrence Gains Praise Of Marion Cotillard, Star’s Best Oscar Moments

As the biggest night in the world of film approaches, stars are busily giving interviews and praising their idols in the industry, while recalling memories from former Academy Awards. The Oscars have been responsible for bringing together the world’s most talented actors and actresses as well as all of the important individuals working diligently behind the scenes to bring each spectacular motion picture to life.

Although there are many notable memories from the various annual evenings of celebration, Jennifer Lawrence always stands out as an actress connected to one of the most endearing and hilarious Oscars incidents, when she stumbled on her way to the stage to receive her award for best actress in 2013.

The beauty is always the picture of perfection in stunning Dior gowns (the star is the face of a number of campaigns for the fashion house). For her tumble in 2013, Lawrence wore a billowing yet exquisite couture cream gown by Dior. As the Mirror notes, “Luckily the cream strapless dress had a train big enough to cushion her fall. The look again was a dreamy number, paired delicately with a dusting of diamonds it was a winner!”

In 2014, Lawrence once again was striking in a fiery red Dior gown. Commenting on the sexy number, the publication noted, “It isn’t just the striking red hue we love, the curve creating peplums add a flirty touch and give Jen extra style credentials.”

The star skipped the 2015 Academy Awards yet dazzled in Dior once more when she donned a black lace couture dress that served at its mid-length on the red carpet and then got a lengthier look for the actual event in 2016.

In addition to millions of fans and peers, Jennifer Lawrence has won the praise of yet another wonderful leading lady due to her talent and fearlessness when it comes to her performances onscreen. Marion Cotillard has referred to the Oscar winner as a “prodigy” who can do no wrong.

The Allied star spoke openly about Lawrence during a recent interview and admitted that she has a bit of a girl crush on the Passengers star who has experienced enormous success in her young life due to her incredible talent on set.

This wasn’t the first time that Cotillard spoke of her adoration for Lawrence. In 2013, the beauty raved about Lawrence’s abilities in an interview with Metro, as Entertainment Tonight reminds.

“I’m totally in love with Jennifer Lawrence. She’s a prodigy. She’s 22, it’s insane,” Cotillard said.

In her most recent interview with W Magazine, Marion went on to elaborate about all of the female actresses she also finds remarkable.

“I think she can do anything. I think she’s amazing. But there are so many actresses that I love. I think Elle Fanning is absolutely amazing. Cate Blanchett, of course. Toni Collette is one of my favorite. I have a passion for actresses. The list is going to be very, very long.”

It’s no wonder that Lawrence is so admired by her peers, despite being younger than many who look up to her for her abilities. Jen is wise beyond her years in many ways and has won over many for not only her talent and fashion sense but also due to her wit and lighthearted manner on set and during interviews, while also being aware as to when a serious stance is needed on an issue.

Aside from Lawrence’s penned essay regarding the gender pay gap that she wrote in Lena Dunham’s publication Lenny Letters, the actress has also spoken openly about her heartbreak over Trump’s decisions since taking over the Oval Office.

The Telegraph reminds of Lawrence’s tweet after Trump enforced a ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

“My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families. I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way. It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality. I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]