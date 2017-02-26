Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Split – Their Untold Love Story And Fear of Scientology

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship is always surrounded by speculations. The recent reports suggest that fear of Scientology is plaguing Katie Holmes’ relationship with Jamie Foxx.

The report claims that Dawson’s Creek actress is once again under fear of Scientology and Foxx is not liking it. Radar Online reported. The sources of the tabloid say that Holmes is scared that her daughter Suri Cruise can be brainwashed by cult-like religion Scientology. The Kennedys actress has been known to divorce her ex-husband Tom Cruise due to the fear of Scientology only.

“It’s controlling her life. Katie doesn’t want to be away from Suri for more than a day. The paranoia is causing all kinds of issues! This isn’t what Jamie signed on for.”

The source further added that the Django Unchained actor had spent an extravagant amount of $35,000 on Tom Cruise’s ex-wife’s birthday in Mexico that caught many headlines. However, there is neither any official confirmation of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s split nor of their romance. Their romance has always been covered by major tabloids via anonymous sources only.

The birthday mentioned by aforementioned tabloid’s source was a big headline. According to New York Magazine, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance hit another level when they flew to Cabo, Mexico on a private jet to enjoy Holmes’ birthday evening.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path … They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s affair was also made public when they spent New Year’s Eve last year together in Miami. They both were seen “holding hands while walking near the pool,” Us Magazine reported. According to on-lookers, Holmes and Foxx are very serious about their relationship but have never confirmed the same to the media.

Many wonder about the Katie and Jamie’s relationship and how it all started. Their relationship timeline hits way back from 2004 when Foxx starred in Collateral with Tom Cruise. It is said that supposedly at that time is when Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx became friends, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise married on November 18, 2006, and Holmes filed for divorce on July 9, 2012. Holmes got custody of daughter Suri Cruise, as she had reason to fear that Tom Cruise would abduct Suri Cruise and also feared intimidation by the Church of Scientology.

All the while from Holmes and Cruise’s marriage to their divorce, Foxx had remained quiet about his romantic relationships. He never even revealed the name of the mother of his two daughters – Corinne Bishop (born 1994) and Annalise (born August 2009).

Then in August 2013, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were linked for the first time about their romantic relationship. They both were spotted dancing together at the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit. Many reports confirmed that Ray movie actor was spending a lot of time with Holmes at her apartment.

Without any official confirmations, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance has always been talked about a lot. The actors may have been very discreet about their relationship but have supposedly come forward together to oppose Donald Trump.

Foxx recently shared a funny meme of the President of the United States of America with a caption saying, “No words.” He has even previously shared many such posts to sound off his views.

No words. ???????????????????? #backonmyfunnyshit #comicvoodoo #standupcomedian .. A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Holmes is also known to be opposing Donald Trump’s presidency and shared the Women’s March poster on her Instagram account. Prior to this, she even shared a family photo of former president Barack Obama and his family for their dedicated work towards the country.

#womensmarch #freedom #respect #dignity #werise ???????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance might not get confirmed anytime soon to the media but their similar views towards equality surely join their fans.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA]