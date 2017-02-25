George Clooney And Amal Shopping In Paris For Twin Babies’ Nursery

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal were spotted out in Paris furniture shopping for their new baby nursery. The celebrity couple recently announced that they were expecting twins.

George and Amal Clooney were photographed while out furniture shopping in Paris to deck out their new baby nursery for their twins.

Amal Clooney was in France to accompany her husband at the Cesar Awards, but that is not all they were doing this weekend.

The celebrity royalty couple has been preparing for the arrival of their twin babies and were browsing some furniture for the babies’ new room.

According to People, Amal looked totally chic in a mod-style white dress with black trim and a matching coat. The pregnant lawyer completed her look with black tights, ankle boots, and a pair of dark shades covering her eyes from the paparazzi’s camera flashes.

George was dressed casually for his shopping trip out with his wife. The actor work jeans, a black jacket, and a gray scarf.

The Clooneys are expecting a baby boy and girl, according to Radar Online.

George and Amal were snapped entering the store Badou, in the St. Germain neighborhood of Paris, looking at children’s furniture.

Amal Clooney, 39, showed off her growing baby bump in a white Versace gown at the Cesar Awards on Friday evening.

#AmalClooney is simply glowing as she debuts her baby bump at the #CesarAwards with husband #GeorgeClooney. pic.twitter.com/4FoTfFXBri — B. Scott (@lovebscott) February 24, 2017

George Clooney, 55, slammed President Donald Trump at the awards ceremony.

PHOTO GALLERY: Honorary award recipient #GeorgeClooney and #AmalClooney step out at the 42nd #cesar2017 Film Awards in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Hf6Z5Tx7xe — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 25, 2017

Sources previously told Radar Online that the pregnant couple has been bickering about how they will raise their twin babies.

“George wants the twins to be born in the United States, where they will have access to the best hospitals in the world.”

However, the lawyer would prefer to have her family in England so that she can be close to her mother.

Clooney, who was a bachelor for many years before settling down with Amal, got a reverse vasectomy so that he and Amal could have babies.

George Clooney is reportedly planning on being a stay-at-home dad.

The Clooneys’ 17th Century mansion in England will have plenty of space for the twins and more children if they should decide to expand their family further.

The home as nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and the couple have already baby-proofed the whole thing.

George Clooney’s excited mother, Nina, told reporters that the couple is expecting a boy and a girl.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told.”

George’s wife Amal apparently intends to get back to her legal work after just a six-month maternity leave.

George Clooney has said he plans on limiting the future acting gigs he accepts and will focus on producing work that can mostly be done in England, so he will not have to travel as often.

George and Amal Clooney’s twin babies are due in June, so it won’t be too much longer now.

The celebrity couple is rumored to be completely deck out the twin babies’ nursery in their mansion.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images]