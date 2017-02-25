Remy Ma’s ‘ShETHER:’ Nicki Minaj Responds, But Not To The Person You Think

Rap diva Nicki Minaj has officially responded to Remy Ma’s “ShETHER,” the diss record penned by the female Terror Squad member that takes aim at the “Truffle Butter” collaborator’s shaky career — but not to Remy herself.

Instead, the Queens-native musician curiously chose to go after the other celebrity that’s called out on “ShETHER,” R&B star Trey Songz, after Songz took to Twitter to inquire the reason for an explicit name drop within one of the song’s verses.

“Mentioning guns, Pussy Galore, James Bond,” Ma spits over the beat to the Nas classic “Ether” on “ShETHER,” as Genius denotes.

“Only time you touch a trigga (trigger) is when you f**ked Trey Songz.”

“Even when you stay out of the way, they will have ya name all in some sh**,” Trey went on to say about the lyric on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, as Love B. Scott relays.

“Wake up to new comedy everyday.”

When asked directly if his first tweet was his reaction to the adult-themed Minaj attachment in “ShETHER,” the performer, who often goes by “Trigga” with his fans and blessed his 2014 album with the moniker, as Rap-Up explains, admitted that he hadn’t even heard the song.

“I ain’t even heard this sh** yet,” he went on to say.

“I [just opened] my Twitter and [saw all these] old-a** retweets from 2005!”

Listen the internet aka mass general public is so stupid. I learn that more and more everyday hahaaaaa I'm in Charlotte tonight fwm — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

Aye if you need to laugh yo look at my mentions! I'm crineeee — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

While Trey tried to laugh the whole thing off, Nicki seemingly took offense to the way he reacted about the “ShETHER” line and questioned why he hadn’t answered to it with a denouncement of the hook-up claim.

“[What you] should [be] saying is that it’s not true,” she began in a somewhat deleted and mostly shorthanded series of tweets, “seeing as it’s not. [You] shouldn’t have posted [something] indirect in the first place. Bless your heart.”

In a break between responses, where Nicki also took credit for helping Songz sells one of his albums, the “Slow Motion” crooner lightly reminded Minaj that he was not the one behind “ShETHER,” and that she needed to point her fury toward its actual target, Remy Ma.

@NICKIMINAJ you need to be mad at Remy Nicki. ???? — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

After a beat, the Young Money superstar calmed herself down long enough to offer an apology of sorts to Songz about her “ShETHER” bashing.

@NICKIMINAJ I didn't post anything indirect. I gathered a understanding of events and then spoke my piece. You just mad. I still love you — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

She then openly showed support for Trey’s “mockumentary” project and upcoming studio album, Tremaine, while also wishing him further success.

@NICKIMINAJ I love you! https://t.co/f7fiPjg0Cy new music every Thurs 9pm – Tremaine The Album – 3.24.17 – get me some more plaques babe — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

Ever since the Love and Hip Hop cast mate dropped the buzz track to SoundCloud early Saturday afternoon, as the Inquisitr shared, fans of both Remy and Nicki have been going back and forth on social media over the intense lyrics that make up the combative aural offering.

In the tune, Ma, who was once on decent terms with Nicki (as she displays herself with a recording of Minaj at the beginning of “ShETHER”) goes in pretty rough on the 34-year-old’s past relationships and rumors of butt enhancements by way of implant surgery.

“Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a** got

The implants that she had put in her a** popped

I was like, ‘Damn, 90 days and you couldn’t have box?

Did she at least compensate? Start giving you mad t*p?

Her name Minaj, right? She ain’t throw you some bad thots?’

He said, ‘nah, [and] that’s when I knew you was really a trash bop…”

Rumor has it that the lyrically-vicious “ShETHER” is a response to several underhanded jabs Minaj has tossed at Remy, including the song “Make Love” with fellow hip-hop artist Gucci Mane, which ForTheWin says was released on Thursday, February 23.

Remy Ma has not yet publicly commented on either of Trey Songz or Nicki Minaj’s “ShETHER” opinions.

