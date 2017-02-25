‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker On Holly, Eric Brady’s Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 27 prove that things are going to get intense in Salem. This is especially true when it comes to Nicole Walker. Recently, Arianne Zucker spoke about her character, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) getting custody of baby Holly, the kidnapping, and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) returning.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the long-running soap opera.

Last week, in a decision that stunned everyone, the judge gave Chloe custody of baby Holly. It was something that shook Nicole’s world and right now, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is trying to hold the pieces together. On yesterday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Brady tried to convince Chloe to stay in Salem. He assumed she would return to Chicago. However, she revealed that her plan is to take Parker and Holly to New York and they planned on leaving that night.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Nicole will kidnap Holly. Arianne Zucker spoke to TV Guide about the abduction storyline. In the latest issue of the magazine, the DOOL actress also teased how Nicole Walker will react to Eric Brady’s return to Salem.

When asked what Nicole is thinking when she kidnaps Holly, Zucker explains that her character just wants to spend time with her daughter. After Brady and Chloe talked, he called Nicole, most likely to tell her that Holly would be leaving Salem. This no doubt put Nicole in a panic. It’s bad enough that she didn’t get custody of her own child. Never being able to see the little girl again will probably put her over the edge.

“All she wants is some precious time with this teeny-tiny baby. It means everything to her. It could last a week. It could last for years. All she knows for sure is that this is the moment, and she’s seizing it. I don’t think there’s any mother who watches our show who wouldn’t understand why Nicole is doing this. [Laughs] Well, except for the ones who hate my character.”

When it comes to Eric, Nicole definitely won’t be happy to see the former priest. Last year, he drove drunk and got in a car accident. That crash killed Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), who was about to marry Nicole. It also severely injured Brady Black, who ended up receiving Daniel’s heart. How will Nicole react to Eric’s release from prison?

“Yeah, and Nicole wants him dead. I think she really would kill Eric if she got the chance. The grief she feels over losing Daniel – who brought her the only true happiness she’d had in years – is unimaginable. She just can’t let it go. Days can get kinda kooky, but this pain Nicole feels is raw and real, it brings a lot of truth to the show.”

Previously, She Knows reported that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) planned on kidnapping Nicole’s baby. However, it seems that a different storyline is playing out. Did Deimos plan on doing it, only to be beaten to it by Nicole? Are they working together despite how much Nicole hates him right now? How does he play into all of this, especially since he refuses to accept that he has lost Nicole? Fans will just have to keep watching to find out what happens with Brady, Chloe, Nicole, and Deimos.

What do you think of the latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What do you think of Nicole Walker kidnapping baby Holly from Chloe Lane? How is Deimos Kiriakis involved in this storyline? Can Brady Black fix things or has Arianne Zucker’s character finally gone too far?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]