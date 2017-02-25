89th Academy Awards: Could ‘La La Land’ Break All-Time Record?

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 89th Annual Academy Awards air tomorrow night and many of the nominees are eagerly awaiting to hear their names called out as a winner. By sheer numbers, the musical dramedy film La La Land has the best chance of at least one of its nominees being victorious.

The film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has done what only two other films (Titanic and All About Eve) have managed to do before: score 14 Oscar nods in a record-tying feat. But how good are the film’s chances of winning enough to break the all-time record of 11 wins?

According to Forbes, La La Land is projected to win the night’s biggest honor: Best Picture. While they claim that the breathtaking film Moonlight should win, the fact that La La Land has won the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critic’s Choice Award in the same category puts the film in a pretty good spot going into tomorrow’s ceremony.

In the acting categories, there may be a tougher road to victory. Critics have raved about Casey Affleck’s scene stealing performance in Manchester by the Sea, a drama about Affleck’s character’s return to his hometown to care for his 16-year-old nephew after his father suddenly dies. He is widely considered to be the one to beat in the race for Best Actor, despite La La Land‘s leading man Ryan Gosling also being up for the award. In the Best Actress category, Emma Stone faces tough competition from scene-stealers such as Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). If the award season trend continues, Stone will be victorious tomorrow evening. This follows her big wins in the category at the Golden Globes, SAG and BAFTA award ceremonies. If she wins, it will be her first Academy Award victory. She was previously nominated once before for her performance in 2014’s Birdman.

For the film’s director, Forbes has determined that not only should Damien Chazelle win the Oscar for the film, but it is predicted that he will end up being the winner.

Behind the scenes, the film’s remaining nominations for Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Song (2 nominations), and Best Original Screenplay are a little harder to predict. However, CNN predicts that it will be triumphant in five of those nine other categories. If those predictions are correct, that would bring La La Land‘s total to 8 wins out of 14 nominations. This won’t quite be enough to best Titanic (1997), Ben-Hur (1959) or The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King‘s (2003) 11 wins.

Because the film scored two nominations in the same category (Best Original Song), the highest total awards the film can win is 13. To break the all-time record, the film will have to win in all but one of its 13 nominated categories. It is possible seeing as third Lord of the Rings film won in all 11 nominated categories back in 2004, but it will be a tough feat seeing as the talent for this year’s ceremony is at a high.

All of Hollywood is anxiously awaiting the results of tomorrow’s event, as are movie lovers everywhere who all want to see if the film about Hollywood will triumph over all the others to make film history.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]