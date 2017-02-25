Watch ‘Riverdale’ Full Episodes Online For Free, Catch Up On Season 1 [Video]

Described as Twin Peaks for teens, Riverdale is a hot new series airing on The CW and you can watch the first season online for free. Many networks have tapped into the power of online streaming and airing live episodes online, but finding full free episodes can be few and far between. Some will need to use a cable or satellite login to access videos through the network’s website while others might need a Hulu, Amazon, or iTunes subscription.

With The CW, free means free. They even have an official The CW app which can be installed on your mobile devices to watch full episodes of both new and old shows 100 percent free. When it comes to finding free episodes online, The CW leads other networks. If you want to check out Riverdale, you can watch the first five episodes online through the official website or through the official app. Check out the video playlist above to watch previews, behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, music videos, and sneak peeks from the series.

Riverdale is a spin-off with a twist of the original Archie Comics series. The show focuses on the unsolved murder of Jason Blossom, and introduces the Archie characters with a bit of a twist. The show also features Josie and the Pussycats, which brings a musical element to the show making it even more appealing to teens. Some have compared Riverdale to Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl. With The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars having their series finales in March and April, Riverdale is in the perfect position to attract an even larger audience.

The CW app is available for free and is compatible with the following streaming devices. You can download the app and watch the first five, full episodes of Riverdale for free on any of these following devices.

You can also simply go to The CW website and stream the episodes from there. The CW also has CW Seed, which enables viewers to have access to countless shows on demand.

At this time, Riverdale is not on Hulu, and early reports indicate that Netflix has purchased exclusive rights to the series and will air it as a Netflix original to international audiences. Riverdale has a current 8.0 IMDB rating and its early success should indicate a second season may be coming.

In addition to the official The CW Riverdale website, there is an interactive Tumblr page that will appeal to teens and inspire more social engagement. The site also links to an interactive Tumblr page full of Riverdale and Archie gifs, pictures, photos, videos, and more. Fans can create their own comic characters and play alongside the Riverdale characters. The interactive aspect of Riverdale is certain to make this one of the most appealing and popular teen series, and it’s likely we’ll see multiple seasons of Riverdale as opposed to just a second season.

The Riverdale cast is as follows. You can view photos and read bios from cast members on the official Riverdale website here.

Have you watched Riverdale? Are you caught up on the full series? If not, check out the free, full episodes online or through the app and other streaming sites.

