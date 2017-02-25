Remy Ma Diss Track: Was Nicki Minaj Warned About ‘Shether’ Earlier?

Now that Remy Ma’s diss track “Shether” is attacking Nicki Minaj, it has been discovered that Minaj might have been warned earlier about a probable “direct hit.”

Remy Ma earlier discussed about her rumored feud with the American singer. However, the Grammy-nominated American rapper totally dismissed such rumors at that time. Remy Ma said last week that there was no tension between the two, since Nicki “never did anything” to her. She also said that she had no reason to diss Minaj. While the 36-year-old called it “corny” to suggest that she could possibly attack her fellow rapper, she did talk about a possible “direct hit” at anyone who had anything against her.

What Remy Ma said next might have revealed a bit about “Shether.” In the new diss track, she has a direct message for Nicki Minaj. She is not someone to go subtle about it. She asked people to check her history about treating those who had something against her. If anyone has any problem with her, she has no problem to hit back directly at that person. She’ll have no problem taking the person’s name, she said. “I don’t want you sitting there wondering if I’m talking about you. I’m going to say your name, your government name,” Remy Ma told Hot 97 in an interview last week.

“I’m going to talk about your kids, your dog, your grandma.”

The rapper was talking about the controversial lyrics of “Wait a Minute,” where she wrote about someone “fake breast.” “That ghostwriter bout to call her/That lifeline getting shorter,” the lyrics said. Many believed it was an indirect attack against Remy’s rapping rival Nicki Minaj. The Love & Hip Hop star, however, said she would not want people to wonder what she was talking about. She won’t give any subtle message. “It’s going to be a direct hit!” she said.

Remy Ma’s diss track “Shether” about Nicki Minaj surely isn’t subtle. It is a “direct hit” against Minaj. According to TMZ, what Remy did was a “7-minute slaughter” of Nicki Minaj. The song also features a Pink Barbie version of Nicki that is cut into pieces.

“You stole that line about bitches being your sons. How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run. Talkin’ ’bout bringing knives to a fight with guns. When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.” Moreover, Remy goes discreet with lyrics like “f*ck Nicki Minaj.”

People speculated that it was Nicki Minaj who threw shots earlier at Remy, who did not take it well. It is believed that Remy too thought Nicki was attacking her in recent features, as she released “Shether” only after 24 hours. And, she seems to be going all-out about it. She shared the poster of her new song on Twitter and tagged Nicki Minaj to the post.

According to some people on Twitter, Nicki is actively trying to counter Ma’s efforts on social media.

Nicki Minaj really sitting on Twitter, AS WE SPEAK, searching her name and liking every tweet defending her???????????????????????????????????????? GET TO THE STUDIO???????????????? — Drew Hefner (@VersaceSilk) February 25, 2017

She’s actually active on social media right now and is replying fan tweets.

Lol. Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real niggaz do real things.????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ I done gotchu 6 million plaques https://t.co/qr3tklXoIJ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 25, 2017

Fans have started tweeting in favor of their singers.

@RealRemyMa can sell 5 copies, but her pen is worth more than @NICKIMINAJ entire discography — Daveon X (@MelaninJunkie) February 25, 2017

[Featured image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence]