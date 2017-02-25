Queen Elizabeth II Siblings: How Princess Anne Holds Up The Crown

Queen Elizabeth has a long history of being a strong leader, but she would not be able to hold up the crown so well if it were not for her siblings and a few key cousins.

Interestingly, there is some sense of urgency in the lives of Queen Elizabeth fans because, as she gets older, the headlines about her potentially retiring are building.

Although some of her fans would rather she die with the crown on her head, Republic Party members in the U.K. are currently urging Queen Elizabeth II to retire and abdicate the crown on her Sapphire Jubilee celebration in 2017.

The Sapphire Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s coronation on June 2, 1953, and it will be her 65th year holding the crown, according to Independent.

Although the Republic Party cited Queen Elizabeth II being 90-years-old and recently experiencing a heavy cold as reasons for her to step down, this does not seem to be the attitude of her biggest fans.

People reported on February 23 that Queen Elizabeth’s health problems around Christmas have not weighed her down, and she looks as beautiful as ever.

About her appearance at the end of February, Naomie Harris, of the 2016 movie Moonlight, stated the following about her honored interaction with Queen Elizabeth when accepting an OBE award from her majesty.

“I was impressed by how youthful she looked. She looked incredibly young and really healthy – and she has good skin.”

It is also true that Queen Elizabeth might like holding the crown for a few more years if only to encourage more women rise to the top of the ranks — at any age.

Over Queen Elizabeth’s career, she has seen many positions previously held by only men now being topped by women. Queen Elizabeth is about to appoint the first woman in British history to head the prestigious police organization, Scotland Yard and The Met.

According to Royal Central, Cressida Dick was recommended by British Home Secretary, Amber Rudd.

Nevertheless, if Queen Elizabeth does retire, she will still have plenty of fun. Queen Elizabeth is set to meet the first woman in space, Valentina Vladimirovna (Tereshkova), no matter what.

Alternatively, if she retires, Queen Elizabeth might shake hands with Valentina Vladimirovna, but the queen would no longer be in charge of the full Buckingham Palace reception or the other official accoutrements of royal hosting.

Regardless, even if she does decide to retire, Queen Elizabeth II’s siblings — especially Princess Anne — have been indispensable for her to hold up the crown as well as she has over the past 64 years.

When questions about Queen Elizabeth’s retirement started to look inevitable, a focus was placed on Princess Anne.

In particular, Princess Anne has been credited as one of Queen Elizabeth’s most important siblings because of the large amount of royal duties she busies her schedule with — even in 2017.

Princess Anne went to 640 royal events in 2016, and averages around 500 per year. In contrast, Express reported at the end of 2016 that Queen Elizabeth carried out “385 engagements compared to 337” in 2015.

Other notable royals that help Queen Elizabeth hold up the crown through royal patronages include her cousin, Princess Alexandra. Since 1950, Princess Alexandra has taken on a number of royal duties, and currently she is an active royal with attendance at about 120 events per year.

Another famous member of Queen Elizabeth’s family that helped her hold up the crown was first cousin Margaret Rhodes. In particular, Margaret Rhodes held an extremely important role as a lady-in-waiting for the Queen Mother from 1992 until her death in 2002.

Sadly, what members of the Republic Party in the U.K. might be overlooking is that Queen Elizabeth said she was stepping aside during the Christmas holidays due to a “heavy cold,” but it is also entirely possible that Queen Elizabeth was experiencing a time of extreme mourning.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at the end of 2016, the world seemed focused on Queen Elizabeth’s physical health, but forgot to take note of her spiritual strength. Unfortunately, at the end of November, Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong best friend and first cousin, Margaret Rhodes, died.

Whether or not the death of Princess Margaret Rhodes was a shock to Queen Elizabeth, it was no doubt a time of deep sorrow for Queen Elizabeth. In fact, it was pointed out that Queen Elizabeth rarely goes to funerals unless they are immediate family members — but she attended the funeral of Margaret Rhodes.

Nonetheless, Queen Elizabeth’s recent appearances indicate that she is back to her old self, and the idea that she could be retiring soon hardly seems possible — especially when siblings like Princess Anne help her to wear the crown so well.

[Feature Image by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]