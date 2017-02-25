Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma’s ‘ShETHER’ Lyrics Fight: Butt Implants, 90-Day Sex Strike

There are two names trending on Twitter, “Nicki” with 204,000 tweets at the moment, and “Remy Ma,” with nearly 80,000 tweets at the moment. That’s because there is a beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma that seems to have come to a head on social media on Saturday, February 25. According to Baller Alert, Remy and Nicki go way back, with Minaj and Ma allegedly mentioning each other in their song lyrics over the years. However, new bars that have been brought by Remy against Nicki are causing controversy.

As reported by Genius, Remy’s song “ShETHER” seemed to take shots at Minaj when Remy rhymed about the Queen of Rap needing to rap in order to hold the title.

“To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap.”

The below tweet from Remy was published to Twitter on Saturday at 1:03 p.m., and since that time, it has been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

Remy was bold enough to tag @NickiMinaj on the tweet, which used hashtags to proclaim that Ma was using “bars” and “bars only” on her “ShETHER” song that borrows its title from Nas’ “Ether” song, which explains why the “ETHER” in “ShETHER” is capitalized. On the cover photo of the song, a doll that looks like Nicki with a pink wig is shown dismembered with bloody limbs. Minaj is known as a “Black Barbie,” and even remixed the “Black Beatles” song so popularly used as the background for many “Mannequin Challenges” to proclaim her Barbie status.

Remy’s “ShETHER” lyrics claim that Ma ran into Meek Mill, and that Mill told Remy that Nicki’s butt implants ruptured and that her butt dropped, causing the couple to go without sex for 90 days.

“And I saw Meek at All-Star; he told me your a** drop

He couldn’t f*** you for three months because your a** dropped

Now I don’t think you understand how bad her a** got

The implants that you had put in her a** popped!

I was like, ‘Damn, 90 days and you couldn’t have box?

Did she at least compensate, start giving you mad top?

Her name Minaj, right? She ain’t throw you some mad thots?”

He said ‘Nah,’ that’s when I knew you was really a trash bop.”

Remy continued to talk about Nicki and her alleged butt implants in “ShETHER,” blaming Minaj for inspiring a bunch of women to have butt implants, which can sometimes end up in fatal botched plastic surgery butt jobs and back-alley buttocks injections from inexperienced providers.

Ma next used her “ShETHER” lyrics to blame Minaj for creating a rift between Drake and Meek, which led to “Back to Back” greatness, with lyrics that saw Drake calling Mill a “boss-b****ing wifing n****.”

“And to be the Queen of Rap, you gotta actually rap

The whole industry know that your s*** is a wrap

No, to be the Queen of Rap, you can’t have a ghostwriter.”

The full lyrics to “ShETHER” on Genius are getting plenty of attention, because of all the brutal lyrics contained within the song.

Remy Ma’s diss track against Nicki came in the wake of rumors that Nicki was throwing shade against Remy in the songs “Make Love” and “Swalla”. Meanwhile, plenty of memes and jokes on Twitter show Nicki reportedly getting ready to write and record her next diss track, as a direct response to Remy.

The beef between Nicki and Remy is reverberating across a variety of social media platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Instagram.

The diss track from Remy against Nicki is so shocking that fans of both women are even creating memes about the situation that has infused cultural references from recent events, like the following tweet that turns Ma into the guy who cheated on #hurtbae.

how many times did you drag nicki minaj in that diss track? remy ma: pic.twitter.com/ZcVzMEVf4z — ㅤ (@godlessIy) February 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]