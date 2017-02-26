Song Hye-kyo Hints About Her Next Project, Talks About Song Joong-ki

Descendants of the Sun fame Song Hye-kyo is all set for her next big adventure.

Although the actress did not reveal whether her next project would be a movie or a K-drama, the actress did hint that she wants to do some meaningful roles, which would turn out to be timeless classics.

Song Hye-kyo added that she wanted to do movies like the Hollywood blockbuster Pretty Woman, which are fondly remembered by fans even today.

Actress Song Hye-kyo, who also won the Goddess of Asia title, is renowned for dreamy, romantic roles, like the ones in Autumn In My Heart, That Winter, The Wind Blows, and the most recent Descendants of the Sun, for which she won international accolades.

“For me, 2016 was a year that began and finished with Descendants of the Sun. People usually forget about a drama six months after it finished airing. However, in the case of DOTS, it is different.I’m thankful that people remembered it for such a long time,” Song Hye-kyo said.

On the personal front, Song Hye-kyo is romantically linked to her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki, who is awaiting his next big blockbuster, Battleship Island.

Coincidentally, at the press meet in Taiwan, Song Hye-kyo also spoke about her handsome hero in the military romance.

Reminiscing a scene from Descendants of the Sun, Song Hye-kyo shed light on the famous phone-flip scene, which became a style statement among youth trying to woo women.

However, the actress jokingly warned the youngsters to be wary while performing the trick.

The actress, who was all praises for her co-star, said that Song Joong-ki was smart enough to not drop the phone on the floor. Moreover, while shooting the phone-flip scene, the crew had placed a padding on the floor, the actress revealed, according to a report by Inquisitr.

Despite several dating and marriage rumors after December 31(post KBS Drama Awards), neither Song Joong-ki nor Song Hye-kyo issued a statement denying the rumors.

On January 31, however, a shocking revelation came to light when cosmetic brand Laneige posted a message on its official Facebook page. The company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.”

However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is actor Song Joong-ki.

Interestingly, Song Hye-kyo, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, opened up about marriage and relationships. The bold and beautiful actress, who is open to doing challenging roles on screen, admitted that the thought of marriage is scary.

The actress, who played the beautiful Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun, is a romantic at heart. Nonetheless, she believes in falling for the right person.

Song Hye-kyo said that she feels pressured to get married, as many people around her have already tied the knot and even have children.

A case in point is actress Kim Tae-hee, who got married to South Korean singer Rain in January. After this much-touted wedding, marriage rumors surrounding Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo also cropped up.

“I think I’m optimistic about how it’s about making all the efforts you can. During the time I’m in the relationship, I’m all-in. When it’s over, I don’t look back,” she said, according to in an interview in Sunny Town.

On asked if she has any regrets about her past choices, she said that it is important for a person to undergo pain. “You must get hurt, you must know what pain truly is in order to change and improve,” Song Hye-kyo said.

It’s pretty rare for the fans to hear Song Hye-kyo opening up about relationships and marriage. According to many on social media, the actress will definitely get married this year.

[Featured Image by Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]