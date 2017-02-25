Shannen Doherty Embraces Life And Love After Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty has just completed a long, painful battle against cancer and, even with the support of millions of fans, the actress has nearly been broken many times over by the struggle. Now, Shannen shares the news that she has finally completed her last rounds of chemotherapy and, keeping with her prectice of sharing her cancer battle with her social media followers, Doherty now opens up about what comes next. While the Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 star isn’t out of the woods yet, she is returning to a more normal lifestyle and sharing a new outlook.

Shannen Doherty Completes Chemotherapy

From the very beginning of her battle with breast cancer, Shannen Doherty has documented her journey on Instagram and New York Daily News reveals that practice continues, even as the actress turned cancer awareness advocate completes her final chemotherapy sessions. While the scheduled treatments have all been completed, that doesn’t mean an end has come to Shannen’s struggle.

Sharing a picture of herself resting in bed with hopeful eyes cast toward the camera, Doherty reveals that she’s now playing a waiting game and this may be the most frustrating part of the entire ordeal. Captioning the image, Shannen shares the stress and worry caused by having to wait for results.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” Doherty writes.

Doherty also revealed feeling a deep bond to other cancer patients, especially in the way that treatments may leave the patient wondering if it was all worth it.

“I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent,” added Ms. Doherty. “To those who know… I’m waiting with you.”

Daily Mail reports that Shannen isn’t wasting any time in getting back to her life, even if she does have to wait to learn the results of her chemo treatments. The actress joined her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, for a romantic night at home that included dinner and dancing. Yes, Ms. Doherty has gone from her hospital bed to the dance floor, proving her zest for life has only been enhanced by her brush with cancer.

Following a day spent shopping with her mother, Shannen arrived home to enjoy some wining and dining with Kurt and the family dog, Bowie. Doherty shared a picture of the couple’s healthy dinner to Instagram, which the actress proudly reveals she had made herself. The meal consisted of fresh produce.

“Black beans and lentil lettuce tacos with micro arugula, radish, cucumber salad. Oh and some blistered shishito peppers. Yes of course wine,” Shannen captioned a picture of the meal.

Following the meal Doherty and Iswarienko danced together, while Bowie jumped up and tried to get in on the fun. The video below shows the couple (plus one) getting groovy.

Watch closely for Bowie and her boxing moves. #lovemydog @kurtiswarienko @missbowiedoherty #shedoesntlikethemiddlefinger #germanshepherd @dogsofinstagram #boxnburn A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

While Shannen is enjoying her own life, she’s also making time for more important matters, continuing to pursue causes that have become important to her, amid her cancer battles. One such cause is caring for the planet’s wildlife. In one such instance, Shannen reshared a photo on Instagram showing 12 Pacific white-sided dolphins being transferred to new pens. Reports indicated that the dolphins had previously been kept in captivity for 2 days without food.

“What is wrong with us. When do we say enough,” Ms. Doherty captioned the image.

Dolphins aren’t the only ones attracting Shannen’s attention. She has recently shared items relating to Rhino attacks, monkey welfare, and animal extinction, as well as sharing her love for dogs.

Professionally, Shannen Doherty is already committing to some exciting new projects, proving that she has high hopes for positive test results. Among her planned projects, Doherty will be joining the television events Heathers and MallBrats.

