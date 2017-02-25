Watch ‘Victoria’ PBS Masterpiece Marathon, Catch Up On Missed Episodes [Video]

Victoria and Albert are in love and if you’re not sure what that means, you might want to watch the Victoria marathon set for Sunday on many local PBS stations nationwide. Victoria is a Masterpiece Theater production that has riveted viewers from Britain to the United States, with many viewers expressing it has filled the void Downton Abbey left with its finale. Victoria is gearing up for a finale on March 5, 2017, and for those who want to catch up on missed episodes or simply haven’t tuned into this historical drama, now is your chance. You can watch previews, behind-the-scenes videos and Victoria sneak-peeks in the video player above. Check your local listings to make certain the Victoria marathon airs on your PBS network.

The marathon is a great way to watch Victoria as many of the on-demand episodes are either set to expire or are only available for those with a PBS passport account. Victoria’s popularity is increasing and there is high demand to watch the series online. For those who don’t want to lose an episode, you might want to set your DVRs to record the series. Victoria is available for purchase on multiple streaming sites including YouTube, iTunes and Amazon, but the entire series is still hard to access for free right now. The series is available for Netflix DVD rental subscribers but it isn’t available for Netflix streaming yet. It is unclear at this time whether Netflix plans to add Victoria to their library where it would make a good companion for the Benedict Cumberbatch Masterpiece series Sherlock. Victoria fans can always purchase the full season from PBS.

Victoria is an eight-part series with the season premiere consisting of two episodes. The Victoria marathon includes the first seven episodes as the final episode “Young England” airs on PBS March 5, 2017. Here is a list of Victoria episodes that will air in the marathon.

Victoria Episodes 1-8

Victoria Episode One: “Doll 123” Victoria Episode Two: “Ladies in Waiting” Victoria Episode Three: “Brocket Hall” Victoria Episode Four: “The Clockwork Prince” Victoria Episode Five: “An Ordinary Woman” Victoria Episode Six: “The Queen’s Husband” Victoria Episode Seven: “The Engine of Change” Victoria Episode Eight: “Young England”

#VictoriaPBS #masterpiecepbs Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes filming Series 2

portrays queen as a working mother.https://t.co/0NiqrovhOw pic.twitter.com/VhBnG1PIEO — Maureen Massey (@costumegirl77) February 24, 2017

Victoria currently has an 8.3 IMDB rating with each episode receiving a rating of 8.0 and above. There are two seasons and U.S. viewers are sharing their excitement for season 2. You may see a full episode listing as well as an extensive guide to the full cast at IMDB. Here is an annotated cast list featuring the main actors and characters.

Victoria Cast

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria

Tom Hughes as Prince Albert

Alex Jennings as King Leopold

Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne

Peter Bowles as the Duke of Wellington

Catherine Flemming as the Duchess of Kent

Daniela Holtz as Baroness Lehzen

David Oakes as Prince Ernest

Paul Rhys as Sir John Conroy

Adrian Schiller as Penge

Peter Firth as the Duke of Cumberland and TeviotdaleNell Hudson as Miss Skerrett

Ferdinand Kingsley as Charles Elmé Francatelli

Tommy Knight as Brodie

Nigel Lindsay as Sir Robert Peel

Eve Myles as Mrs. Jenkins

Victoria Series 1 premiered in Britain on August 26, 2016, making it available for British awards. It has been nominated for the UK National Television Awards for Most Popular Period Drama and Jenna Coleman has been nominated for Most Popular Drama Performance. If early critics’ reviews are any indication, we’re certain to see Victoria making award-show rounds in next year’s season.

Are you a fan of the show? Are you going to watch the marathon? Some local PBS markets are running the marathon on Monday during the day as well. Check with your local listings for both Sunday and Monday, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 to see if the marathon airs in your vicinity.

[Featured Image by ITV Plc/Masterpiece/PBS (used with permission)]