Ashley Graham Goes Completely Naked In New Photoshoot

Ashley Graham has gone completely naked for a steamy photoshoot, giving her fans a little more than just a glimpse of her curves, according to Hollywood Life. The 28-year-old model, who recently appeared in Sports Illustrated, went totally nude for a plus size fashion label.

Ashley Graham shared an Instagram story last Wednesday to give her 3.2 million followers a first look at the sexy nude photoshoot for Lane Bryant. Although Graham is trying to promote the photoshoot via Instagram, the fact that she’s naked on that photoshoot is probably the best way to promote anything.

Ashley Graham shares nude snap as Valentine's Day gift to her fans https://t.co/bs6jLoxWXz pic.twitter.com/20oZy1V4np — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2017

Looking absolutely stunning with fresh-faced makeup and tousled hair, Ashley Graham is flaunting her sexy curves in the steamy black and white photoshoot, which celebrates a new collaboration between plus size label Lane Bryant and high-end designer Prabal Gurung.

Gurung was even lucky enough to rub his back against Ashley Graham’s gorgeous body during the photo shoot. In the photo, Graham can be seen posing in front of the camera with her one leg elevated, while flaunting every single inch of her incredible body.

While the photo appears to be only a tiny bit of the larger and probably even sexier photoshoot, some of her Instagram fans noted that it was kind of strange that Ashley Graham isn’t wearing any clothes for the promotion of the fashion line. Not that they’re complaining, though.

Ashley Graham’s Slick Hair and Natural Makeup at Max Mara’s Fall 2017 Show https://t.co/y9JjywkyRc pic.twitter.com/9H5k5ZUwVL — Wilda Wooden (@Wilda90890) February 25, 2017

Ashley Graham’s naked photoshoot comes the same week her new photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine was unveiled. This is the third year in a row the plus size model has featured in the swimsuit magazine.

Ashley Graham has been keeping herself pretty busy lately, as the plus size model has been enjoying the peak of her popularity. Graham has been modeling for more than a decade, but last year was the breakthrough year for her career.

Apart from appearing on the cover of Vogue earlier this month for the first time in her career, Ashley Graham also recently launched her own lingerie collection and received her own Barbie doll. Besides, Michael Kors recently cast Graham to be the first-ever plus size model to walk on his runway.

But it’s probably the fact that Ashley Graham landed a sweet spot in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated that highlights her incredible start of this year. Shooting an exclusive video for the swimsuit magazine, Graham opened up about what it’s like being invited to do a photo shoot for the iconic magazine for three consecutive years, according to People magazine.

While Ashley Graham has previously admitted that becoming Sports Illustrated‘s first size-16 cover girl “has completely changed my life,” the plus size model says that this year’s photo shoot gave her “high-end Vogue vibes.”

“Not only is it sexy, but it’s also super editorial.”

Ashley Graham, who in her last year’s interview with People admitted she’s no stranger to becoming a victim of wardrobe malfunctions, almost had her dress ripped during TNT’s special SI cover reveal special last month.

Now that this is the third year in a row Ashley Graham is featured in Sports Illustrated, the plus size model opened up about what it feels like when Sports Illustrated not only breaks barriers, but also sets new standards.

“Now I’m being told, actually, yes, you are beautiful. You are the epitome of what should be a part of diversity and change in the fashion industry.”

However, Ashley Graham still cannot believe that plus size models are becoming the new trend, so she ends up “pinching” herself every day. The model admits that she feels “so lucky” and “blessed” to be where she is today.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]