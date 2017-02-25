‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reshoots Required After Carrie Fisher’s Death [Rumor]

Because of the nature of blockbuster filmmaking in the modern age reshoots are now a necessity. The stakes are so high, and the need to make sure that every nook and cranny is compensated for is so important that every Marvel film has been altered after production to hone them and correct their imperfections.

However, while these reshoots are often the result of Hollywood creatives trying to right the wrongs of production that simply needed ironing out, the news that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to undergo some extra days and possibly even weeks of shooting has led to rumors that this is purely the result of Carrie Fisher’s untimely death at the end of December.

The latest speculation regarding possible reshoots for Star Wars: The Last Jedi have emerged courtesy of expert Mike Zeroh, who took to his popular YouTube series, via the Express, to discuss the speculation that this filming is a direct result of Carrie Fisher’s death.

“It has been rumored that some of Carrie Fisher’s major scenes from Episode VIII will be cut from the film… I think what they’re going to be doing is modifying the scenes perhaps to make them all the more special and… bring an interesting tribute to her as a person.”

While production on Star Wars: The Last Jedi came to an end in the summer, and Rian Johnson has spent the last few months holed up inside an editing suite trying to get the film into order. Clearly they’ve got the film into some semblance of structure, because Lucasfilm are allegedly now planning to start the reshoots for The Last Jedi as early as March.

In fact, they’ve already put out a call for extras that are aged between 16 and 90, while filming will take place in Eidenberg, Scotland, and an unspecified area of Ireland.

The problem for the Star Wars franchise doesn’t just revolve around how to alter The Last Jedi in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, they also have to consider how to proceed with Star Wars Episode 9, which was set to see Fisher take on a more prominent role.

Mike Zeroh went on to predict in his YouTube series that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be altered not just to give General Leia a worthy sendoff, but to also bid an emotional farewell to Carrie Fisher, too, who was a firm part of the Star Wars family after appearing as the iconic sci-fi character in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi, and The Force Awakens. In fact, Mike Zeroh predicted that this emotional farewell will be reminiscent of the one that Furious 7 paid to Paul Walker when he died during production on the blockbuster.

“Now we do know this approach was used for Furious 7 with Paul Walker. I think they could do something similar for Carrie Fisher playing General Leia and they could make the scene… have a larger impact on the film and that is what these reshoots could be for – that’s my belief.”

At the moment, though, Mike Zeroh was purely guessing about what the changes could be, admitting that they could range from huge sweeping ones to tiny alterations.

“It could be for little snippets here and there to make other scenes more detailed, it could be anything really.”

We’ll get to say farewell to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally released on December 15, 2017, while its follow-up, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, is due to hit cinemas two years later.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]