‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Attends The Piaget Party With Mackenzie Mauzy

It’s awards season, which means that every actor and actress is coming to Los Angeles to be a part of the action. One such actor that appeared in Los Angeles, last night, was Outlander star Sam Heughan. He attended a party put on by Piaget, and he was accompanied by The Bold and The Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Outlander star Sam Heughan and his date, Mackenzie Mauzy, were just two of the many celebrities in attendance at this gala affair put on by the Swiss watch company. Piaget, who teamed up with the Weinstein Company, hosted the event at a private estate in the Hollywood Hills. Hosted by Oscar nominated actress Jessica Chastain, the Piaget party also provided drinks by Grey Goose vodka company and celebrated Piaget’s tenth year as the official sponsor of the Independent Film Spirit Awards, which take place tonight, and are sometimes seen as a “preview” of what the Oscars will honor.

Mackenzie was radiant in a shiny white tuxedo-style suit, and Sam was the perfect compliment in his navy blue suit, worn casually without a tie.

In the past, Outlander star Sam Heughan has had to defend Mackenzie Mauzy from online bullying. According to Celebeat, Sam took to his Twitter to defend Mauzy after Mackenzie posted a photo of the two of them together on her Instagram, and subsequently received excessive threats.

“Fans were clearly unhappy when the “Into The Woods” actress posted a photo of her and Sam Heughan together, which led fans to attack the 28-year-old actress online. Fed up with the nonsense, Sam Heughan broke his silence and took to Twitter to address the mean comments that were thrown at Mackenzie Mauzy. The 36-year-old “Outlander” Season 3 actor blasted all those who have been bullying the “Into The Woods” actress and told them to end their rants once and for all. Despite all the romance rumors, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have said multiple times that they are just friends.”

For his part, Outlander star Sam Heughan — who is currently involved with My Peak Challenge — has mentioned that there are other ways that he likes to kill time when he’s not attending Hollywood parties.

According to the Scottish Daily Record, there’s an exercise that he’d like to try the next time he’s in the Highlands: kilted yoga!

“Sharing a BBC tweet that has spread like wildfire on social media, strapping Sam, who is no stranger to donning a kilt as his character Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling series, hinted that he might give it a go. Posted online by BBC’s The Social, the clip shows two muscled men enjoying a spot of yoga clad in only kilts against the backdrop of a forest. Donning only the traditional Scottish dress for men and sturdy walking boots, the tattooed hunks strike different yoga poses, including a cheeky headstand that hints the chaps are indeed true Scotsmen.”

You can check out Outlander star Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser when the hit Starz show returns in the fall.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]