Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson: Why Thompson Is ‘The One’

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s net worth is pretty impressive, but when you’re a Kardashian, your boyfriend’s net worth isn’t all that important. Khloe loves Tristan because he’s special, he’s “positive and healthy,” and because, at the heart of Kardashian’s feelings for Thompson, she knows he’s “The One.”

The Mirror writes that Khloe and Tristan have been dating for over a year now, and Kardashian is sure enough of her love for Thompson to say out loud that he’s is the perfect boyfriend she’s been waiting for.

I love how happy Tristan makes Khloé. She deserves a happy healthy relationship. She deserves to be loved the way she loves ❤ — Khloé K News (@itsohsokhloe) February 18, 2017

Khloe is even willing to leave sunny, hot California to visit Tristan in Cleveland, where cold and snow reign supreme during the winter months.

Okay, Kardashian admits to actually liking the snow, but fans have to wonder how much of her delight in the white stuff came about because her boyfriend lives in the middle of it. Romance can make everything warmer, nicer, and rose-colored, even icy cold snow. Kardashian says her southern friends “think I’m crazy for loving the snow,” but the reality star enjoys the novelty almost as much as she enjoys her boyfriend’s company.

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there, and I love the four seasons. I love that it snows! I spent Christmas there and it was snowing. I’m not used to that.

Kardashian’s new-found delight in snowfall doesn’t make her want to be in the middle of it all the time. During wintery February, Khloe and Tristan were taking a break from the Cleveland weather on a holiday in Jamaica. On February 24, Khloe shared “adorable new photos” of the two on the beautiful sunset beach with a few pals.

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Kardashian also shared a pic of just the two of them together, standing in the blue Caribbean waters with their arms around each other. Khloe’s fans were thrilled to see how happy and relaxed Khloe and Thompson look in each other’s company.

It’s been a long hard road for Khloe Kardashian, and her followers couldn’t be happier to see Khloe “the picture of health and happiness” and feeling good about her life. “My love,” Kardashian wrote with the pic. Khloe’s boyfriend seems to feel the same way. Thompson also shared the pic, along with a simple heart as a comment.

“Stunningly beautiful picture. So happy for you Khloe that you are this incredibly happy.”

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Khloe recently told The Talk that the glow her fans are seeing is real, and she really is in a good place.

“I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship. I’m in a really good space right now in my life.”

ET! Online shared that Khloe and Tristan are devoted to each other. A Kardashian insider said that Khloe is “madly, madly in love with” with her boyfriend, while Thompson, for his part, “adores her.”

No wonder Khloe is convinced Tristan is the one!

Okay… Tristan and Khloe are so damn cute together ???????? — Yasmeena Hobson (@makeityazzie) January 21, 2017

People who have a chance to see Kardashian and Thompson out together are totally convinced that Tristan loves Khloe every bit as much as her fans want. One tweeter sat behind the couple and witnessed Thompson’s love for Khloe. “I can tell you one thing… Tristan is in love,” he tweeted.

Sitting 10 feet behind Khloe at @Cavs games I can tell you one thing… Tristan is in love ❤️???????? — Kevin™ ???? (@The_K_Cichon) February 16, 2017

What do you think? Is Thompson the one Khloe Kardashian’s been waiting for? Will Thompson and Kardashian get married and start a family soon?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan]