Kourtney Kardashian And Kylie Jenner: These Outfits Are Way Too ‘Inappropriate’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, like their sisters, have built brands on looking hot, sexy — you name it. Whether they’re on Snapchat or Instagram, they ooze sex appeal. However, one source said Kourtney and Kylie have gone too far lately in their choices of dress.

Let’s face it: Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are easy on the eyes and have wardrobes that are to die for. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians siblings are the bookends of the reality TV dynasty: Kourtney is the oldest and Kylie is the youngest.

Yahoo Celebrity pointed out that the girls — known for pushing the envelope in fashion and baring skin with the best of Hollywood celebs — have kicked things up a notch, and people are taking notice. The site singled out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and said the outfits they’ve been snapped in recently have crossed a proverbial line and are — wait for it — “inappropriate” at times.

The Kardashians are not known for being modest in their digs, but the suggestion is that Kourtney and Kylie are turning a new leaf, so to speak. Kourtney, 37, a mom of three — Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick, Reign Aston Disick — and Kylie, 19, are not strangers to showing off their assets at every moment. However, their barely-there dresses and outfits have reportedly been improper on various occasions.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner was seen arriving and departing a “business meeting,” in California wearing a dress described as “inappropriate” for the occasion — even by Kardashian standards. Kylie’s dress choice was a barely-there lingerie-looking number held together with straps that cinched her midsection.

The 19-year-old makeup diva paired her skimpy dress with strappy heels. To her fans’ delight, she posted the images on Instagram and captioned them with a candy emoji. You get a feel for the writer’s perspective when they weighed in on Kylie Jenner’s fanciful outfit.

“Just to be clear, she was reportedly headed to a business meeting.”

Kourtney is also getting ragged on for wearing a jacket and underwear — sans trousers — to a family dinner in 2015.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has been reportedly channeling her inner-Kim Kardashian with choices of dress as of late. On Wednesday, Kourt was seen sporting a pair of olive-green trousers with a translucent top.

A black lace bra was clearly seen underneath the sheer number. Reportedly, Kourtney was meeting her rumored sidepiece, Justin Bieber, for a — wait for it (tick, tock, tick, tock) — church service.

Like Kim is seen in recent photos, Kourtney Kardashian wore an oversized coat that was fashionably draped over her shoulders — just enough to tease her arms and shoulders. Fans have mixed speculation over Kourtney and Justin’s peculiar choices for date sites; reportedly, it’s the second time the pair has met at church in recent months.

Kourtney wore “inappropriate” attire last year, according to reports. During the Easter holiday, Kourtney stepped out with a lacy white and see-through top.

“It seems that flashing her bra is Kourtney’s go-to church attire.”

It’s unclear why Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are courting the sexy look as compared to their often-reserved fashion styles over the years.

Some suggest Kylie is trying to focus on building her own brand and separate from the KUWTK mania. Insiders say part of her strategy involves upstaging her famous sister, Kim, who is the face of the Kardashian-Jenner brand. Unconfirmed rumors claim that Kylie is in talks with execs to create her own spinoff reality TV show.

Kourtney Kardashian, as many gossip channels have drawn a consensus, has come out of her shell, and she has Scott Disick to thank. Kourt and the father of her children have experienced a strained relationship for quite some time now.

Kourtney has battled rumors of Scott’s infidelity for eons, it seems, and she nearly pulled the plug several times over his party lifestyle. Insiders say she remained in the relationship on the hopes Disick would find his focus and own up to his responsibility.

Apparently, the hope is waning. According to the latest buzz on Kourtney and Scott’s relationship, they are “reportedly both facing hard times.”

The word on the street is Kourtney has a double-whammy with the bad boy: reports of partying with other women and alleged drug addiction, according to an unnamed source.

“Kourtney Kardashian has been really down since Scott and her split again and she is starting to isolate.”

It all went down when Kourtney took a vacay to Costa Rica last month with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Scott didn’t make the trip. Instead, pictures cropped up in tabloids of Disick hanging out with a scantily clad woman during his “week-long booze fest in Miami.” Rumors then went ablaze again about Kourtney and Justin Bieber possibly having a thing going — mostly to get back at Scott.

What do you think is behind Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s style evolution?

