2017 Flagship Smartphones: Freshest Samsung Galaxy S8, Huawei P10 & LG G6 Leaks

Some of the 2017 flagship smartphones soon to hit the shelves are the Samsung Galaxy S8, Huawei P10, and LG G6. And as the anticipated release for these new flag bearers gets closer, more and more leaks about them continue to surface online.

Undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones set for release this year is the Samsung Galaxy S8. It is not expected to go official until next month but its alleged specs sheet, among other S8 leaks, is already making the rounds in the tech industry.

Evan Blass, who’s well-known for providing leaks and scoops about forthcoming tech products, just shared the almost-complete specs for the Samsung Galaxy S8 – the S8 Plus, in particular. In a recent tweet he posted, he revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus model will have a 6.2-inch (or 6.1-inch considering the rounded corners) Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display.

For the number crunchers out there, early leaks also showed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will have 4GB RAM, 64GB native storage with microSD support, 12MP primary camera and 8MP selfie snapper. The South Korean conglomerate will also offer the Galaxy S8 Plus with iris scanner as well as waterproof and dustproof features, thanks to its IP68 certification. The specs sheet, unfortunately, did not specify the processor the phone will be equipped with.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies…with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

As for other leaks, TechnoBuffalo reported that they were able to obtain the specs sheet for the standard Samsung Galaxy S8 model from a trusted source. It basically shows almost similar specs as that of the S8 Plus. A major difference, however, of these two S8 models obviously has something to do with their display size. The Galaxy S8 will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

If the alleged specs sheets for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are not enough to make a Samsung fan even more pumped up for these phones’ imminent release, there’s a more recent leak that could change that – a signup page for the phone. Tweeted by Evan Blass again, an image of the Galaxy S8’s alleged sign-up page contains the messages “Unbox your phone” and “sign up to be among the first to know about the Next Galaxy.” The page, which seems to tease a phone with rounded corners, will most likely go live as soon as Samsung officially announces it.

Not like the other highly anticipated 2017 flagship smartphones from, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be officially unveiled in time for Mobile World Congress. The mobile device will reportedly star in a dedicated launch event on March 29. Regarding the Galaxy S8’s market release date, a recent report from Korean news website ET News is now saying that the 2017 flag bearer will be launched the same day globally and locally. The original plan, accordingly, was to release the handset one week earlier in South Korea. An official from a mobile network provider, as cited by the publication, shared the following.

“Release date of Galaxy S8 in South Korea has changed from the 14th of April to the 21st of April due to reasons such as size of supplies and others.”

For those looking forward to MWC announcements, 2017 flagship smartphones LG G6 and the Huawei P10 are both expected to take the spotlight in their respective launch events. The waiting game won’t take that long because LG G6 and Huawei P10 are both expected to be announced tomorrow, February 26, a day before MWC 2017 officially begins.

Here’s an LG G6 render shared by Blass via Twitter:

.@arash1kahedi Those were bothering the hell out of me, too. Fixed. pic.twitter.com/UZjqYNfoSV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

LG has also released teaser videos for the G6, one of them claims that it is the “smoothest smartphone ever.” The video description also included the hashtags #nobumps and #eventhecameraissetback. Watch the teaser video below:

LG’s presentation where the G6 will be announced will begin at noon CET/6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST on Sunday, February 26. LG could offer a live stream of the event through their main YouTube channel. If it won’t be available, Android Central will have an LG G6 announcement live blog via this link.

Leaks for the Huawei P10 have also emerged online. Evan Blass shared a press render for the Chinese smartphone, which, based on leaks, will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Kirin 960 octa-core chipset, a 12MP dual camera at the back, a 5MP selfie camera and a battery with 3100mAh capacity, according to XDA Developers.

Huawei will also announce the P10 Plus alongside its standard P10 model. The company’s official Facebook page for the launch event announced the following.

“Bringing together art, fashion, photography, and technology. We’ll be live from MWC 2017 in Barcelona at 2PM CET to finally reveal the Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus and Huawei Watch 2.”

You can watch Huawei’s announcement of their new products live via the company’s official YouTube channel, too.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]