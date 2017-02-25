Mariah Carey: Tour With Lionel Richie Postponed Due Richie’s Knee Injury

A tour was announced in December that would see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey hit 35 cities and would begin on March 15.

Unfortunately, the tour will not kick off as planned and has instead been postponed due to a knee injury suffered by Richie. The singer, whose career has spanned multiple decades, released a statement about how touring takes a toll on the body, especially at his age and explains why he has postponed his tour with Carey.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

As stated, the tour was announced by Mariah and Lionel back in December while the two were wrapping up their individual Vegas residencies. Mariah’s #1 to Infinity residency was a long-running success and Richie was entertaining the masses with his All the Hits residency, meaning that the announcement of a tour was very well received.

As Rolling Stone notes, new dates for the tour will be announced at a later time and the tour will likely commence in the summer months.

Lionel Richie is bringing his world tour to the UK – He’s going to perform in Manchester next June #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/z2R2Ipj7YN — North West News (@HeartNWNews) November 26, 2015

Whether this is news that is frustrating to Mariah Carey or not, this remains to be known. Perhaps Carey could use the extra time to reflect on the disastrous New Year’s Eve performance and prepare herself to ensure that all goes as planned at each show. The diva did, after all, blame producers of the New York City ball drop event for the whole mess up, so Carey should use the additional months to iron out any potential flaws that could give her any more negative press.

Carey recently spoke in an interview about her most recent and most horrendous performance, continuing to place blame not only on producers but also on her dancers for not helping her exit the stage at the first sign of a flaw.

The only blame Carey puts on herself is for not leaving during rehearsal to avoid the disaster. New York Daily News relays Mariah’s words to Rolling Stone.

“I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f–king stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

The superstar has been even more in the press due to being dumped by her billionaire beau James Packer, who Carey was set to marry. A reality show that aired and revolved around Carey’s Vegas residency and world tour as well as focused lightly on her relationship and break up with Packer, also revealed the beginning of a new romance that the star is currently involved in.Bryan Tanaka has won the diva over after being in Carey’s presence constantly as one of her backup dancers.

Although there was speculation that the relationship was all for publicity purposes and to portray Carey in a more positive light after her engagement was called off, Mariah has confirmed her relationship with Tanaka and the two are officially a couple.

It’s easy to understand why there was speculation regarding the romance, seeing as the conversations on Mariah’s World were quite unnatural between the two. Even Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon shared that he didn’t buy any of it, while he chatted with Howard Stern on his radio talk show.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]