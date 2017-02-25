‘Get Out’ Movie Review, Spoilers: Jordan Peele’s Wife Photo, Reverse Racism Buzz

The movie simply titled Get Out — a phrase that Eddie Murphy once joked would be a sure signal for black people to depart a haunted house upon hearing voices telling them to “Get out!” — is still holding strong with a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating as of this writing. Now that enough people have seen Get Out in order to give the movie a $1.8 million gross revenue day on Thursday, and a $10 million Friday opening tally — with the Get Out movie projected to rake in nearly $30 million over the weekend — as reported by the Chicago Tribune — people want to know a lot more about the writer and director of Get Out, Jordan Peele.



Most people have long loved Peele as part of the Key & Peele award-winning comedy sketch duo, with Keegan-Michael Key oftentimes attached to Peele’s hip. However, with Peele branching off to helm his $4.5 million directorial feature debut — a racial thriller with plenty of blood and gore to satisfy horror genre fans — people want to know a lot more about the bi-racial Peele, who is married to Chelsea Peretti, seen in the below photo together.

Peele’s wife is of interest to fans of the Get Out movie, since Get Out focuses on the central character of a black man named Chris who has dated his white girlfriend for five months when the duo decide to travel to her hometown for the weekend to introduce her parents to Chris for the first time.

The Get Out movie plays into nearly every black person’s fear — or a commonly relatable fear of an African-American man traveling to a predominately white suburb. Even prior to the cool opening, with the strains of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” harkening Bootsy Collins’ Rubber Band’s “I’d Rather Be With You” song near the intro, a black man disappears into the trunk of a white Porsche when he gets lost in the suburbs, despite his funny, “Not today!” declaration. According to The New York Times, Peele’s Get Out thriller offers a compassionate look at race relations, and visually displays what it could be like to be a black man trapped in a nightmare of a white man’s world.

With Peele himself the member of an interracial union, one can’t help but wonder how much of his real life experiences he borrowed for the making of Get Out, at least in terms of taking a real-life experience of racism — which Jordan calls the real “monster” in the above video — and translating that monster of racism into the scenes shown in Get Out.

The Get Out movie sort of feels like an updated version of The Stepford Wives, however, with the central character being able to “get out” and escape the nightmarish world wherein everyone turns on him — even the white girlfriend who seemed to so eloquently have his back. Chris exposed his soul to his woman — revealing his deepest regrets at not doing more to prevent his mother from dying in a tragic hit-and-run accident when Chris was only an 11-year-old boy.

Whereas the Get Out movie initially feels like an us-against-them interracial union set to beat the odds — Get Out eventually transforms into a movie that shows a cult-like family who literally wants to use the best parts of the African-American experience for youthful energy, en vogue stylings, their vision, sexual proclivities and more.

Get Out shows a bingo scene that is eerily a silent auction, selling off Chris for $10,000 to the highest bidder — a literally blind white man whom fools the Get Out audience into thinking he might be the “colorblind” saving grace of the movie. Alas, he isn’t, and neither seemingly are any of the white characters in the Get Out movie — a plot problem that could bring charges of reverse racism to the otherwise excellently creepy movie. Get Out is the kind of movie that will have moviegoers talking and thinking for days or years afterward — with the silent auction bringing to mind a much campier time that Key & Peele posed as dejected slaves on the auction block.



However, with Chris’ girlfriend scouting out her next black NCAA victim prior to her demise in the Get Out movie, and audiences cheering as she’s nearly choked to death before Chris’ best friend rescues him from the place of evil and warns him about engaging in the relationship with a white woman, one would expect the charges of Get Out being an anti-white, reverse racist film on Facebook.

If Peele had placed some redeeming white characters in the movie — like the white people in real life who marched alongside blacks and risked their lives in Civil Rights marches in the 1960s — perhaps the Get Out movie would be an easier pill for everyone to swallow. On Twitter, people have all kinds of views of the Get Out movie as well. And while those who cluck their tongues at the seeming proliferation of white women dating black men may view the Get Out movie as some sort of warning “to stay with your own kind,” obviously Jordan’s life does not mean to send that message. Here’s hoping his Get Out movie doesn’t either, but instead, will help all races eschew racism and truly adopt a post-racial society.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Universal Pictures/AP Images]