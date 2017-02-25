‘Outlander’ Season 3: Jamie And Claire’s Reunion ‘Great,’ Says Caitriona Balfe

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander fans were very disappointed when Starz recently announced Season 3 won’t begin airing until September, meaning this year’s Droughtlander is especially lengthy. Well, Caitriona Balfe (Claire) sympathizes with their pain.

“Yeah, [the hiatus] is a little longer than I think people thought,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “Sorry!”

To help tide fans over during the long wait, Balfe offered up a preview of the Outlander Season 3.

“I think this season is going to be really interesting and it’s going to be so new again. I mean, I think we do that every season; we sort of flip it on its head. Last season, we went to Paris and it was something totally different. This season, we start off with a little bit of a separate storyline, which is really fun for us. We’re hoping the fans will be as happy.”

Of course, what will make fans really happy is the highly-anticipated reunion between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire. As fans of the Outlander TV series and Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books know, the lovers were separated at the end of Season 2, and they will spend a great deal of Season 3 apart. But don’t lose hope, said Balfe, their reunion will be worth the wait — and lead to more adventures.

“We’ve got the great reunion happening and then we go to South Africa — well, in the story it’s Jamaica — but there’s old ships involved and it’s just a constantly evolving, exciting adventure.”

The Outlander Season 3 cast and crew recently wrapped filming in Scotland and set sail for South Africa, where shooting will continue until June. Balfe said that she is scheduled to step before cameras in Cape Town next week.

“In my head, I’m going on a three-month holiday in the sun, but it’ll be work every day,” she confessed. “But it’ll be great. It’ll be really exciting. I’ve read the scripts, the scripts are really great, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

In another recent interview with E! News, Balfe talked about what fans can expect to see from Claire at the beginning of Outlander Season 3. Apparently, the first portion of the new season will deal with Claire’s uneasy reunion with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), and the birth of Brianna, her daughter with Jamie.

“We start the season, I think everyone’s seen from the trailer so it’s not a spoiler, that Claire goes back to Frank,” she explained.

“And it’s very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn’t do anything wrong. You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank.”

But, unfortunately, we won’t get to see any of that until September. As Inquisitr previously reported, Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik explained the reason behind the delay of Outlander Season 3 when the premiere date was announced last week.

“While ‘Droughtlander’ will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the Voyager book in its entirety. The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible.”

Sony Executive Vice-President Steve Kent also did his best to explain the holdup, and promised that Outlander Season 3 would be worth the wait.

“With the scope of the production and all of the intricate details that go into the Emmy-nominated sets and costumes, we had to make sure everything is kept to the high standard of the previous seasons and [author] Diana Gabaldon’s beautiful story,” he said.

“We’re so proud of the incredible work that Ron [Moore] and the Outlander team have done.”

Are you disappointed by the long wait for Outlander Season 3? Do you think Jamie and Claire’s reunion will be worth the wait?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

