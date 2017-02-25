Karrueche Tran Breaks Silence After Filing Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran has broken her social media silence after filing a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown on claims that the “Party” singer was physically abusive towards her and even threatened to kill her after calling off their longtime relationship.

News of Karrueche’s restraining order against Chris Brown emerged on Tuesday after TMZ obtained legal documents in which Tran revealed to a judge that Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me,” had physically assaulted her during their on-again, off-again relationship, and that the singer had even threatened to harm her friends following their abrupt split in 2015.

The documents, which include detailed accounts of Tran’s sworn statements to the judge, further reveal that Chris Brown threatened to “shoot” his ex-girlfriend and alleged that Brown had hinted that if “he can’t have [Karrueche], then no one else can.”

Karrueche also stated that Chris Brown “punched me in the stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs” several years ago, which the site notes is around the same time that Brown was on probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

While Karrueche hasn’t opened up about her decision to file the restraining order against Breezy now, the site notes that Tran fears Brown is “putting action behind his words,” citing a recent Instagram video in which Brown noted that if he couldn’t have her, albeit neglecting to name Karrueche outright in his video, then nobody else could.

Now, it appears that Karrueche has begun posting on social media once again after news of her restraining order, which orders Chris Brown to remain 100 yards away from her and her family, made headlines earlier this week, with Tran taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of Janet Jackson from Tyler Perry’s film, Why Did I Get Married Too?, with a caption that seemingly hints at the chaos surrounding the news of her restraining order against Brown.

“Me trying to excel in my career, maintain a social life, drink enough water, exercise, text everybody back, stay sane, survive & be happy,” Karrueche’s Instagram post reads.

Karrueche opted not to add a caption to her most recent Instagram post, although fans were quick to weigh-in with their thoughts on her restraining order against Brown in the caption of her post.

Similarly, a former neighbor of Chris Brown and Karrueche’s also weighed-in on the news of Tran’s restraining order against Brown by suggesting that Karrueche’s statements are truthful and that she had even heard Breezy physically assaulting Tran on at least one occasion, prompting an altercation between herself and Brown in the past.

“when he first got out of jail he lived with Karrueche EJ and Erin above me and I called the police because I would hear it,” Kay Cola revealed via Instagram, as obtained in a screengrab by Celeb Gozzip. “Me and my manager even got into with him one time. No need to lie it does nothing for my life. If I wanted something out of it I would’ve called TMZ.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown wasted no time in shooting down Karrueche Tran and Kay Cola’s accusations against him, taking to a post published by The Shade Room to comment on the news of Tran’s restraining order while implying that he never assaulted Tran while they were together.

“Little kid games,” Brown replied to the news of Karrueche’s restraining order and Kay Cola’s comments regarding physical abuse against the actress. “Physically assaulting??? Good luck wit that.”

Since speaking out against his former girlfriend’s claims on social media, Chris Brown has been keeping a low profile on social media and has denied speaking to the press in regard to Karrueche’s accusations. However, fans of the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer have been outspoken in their attempts to defend Breezy against the negative press, with many expressing their skepticism over Karrueche’s statements given the amount of time that has passed since Tran claims to have been assaulted by the singer.

So youre telling me the police was called on Chris Brown several times and TMZ didnt report it not even once????????? seems phony and untrue! pic.twitter.com/MIiQl1Jfpi — MAURICE (@Maurice5589) February 23, 2017

Karrueche was on “Iyanla Fix my life” a year ago and she was asked if there was ever physical abuse and she said no. R.O. says yes. Liar? — MAURICE (@Maurice5589) February 25, 2017

However, Karrueche has also received an overwhelming amount of support from fans and followers on social media with many pointing out that Brown has harassed Karrueche on several occasions since she ended their longtime relationship two years ago.

Chris Brown: *proven to have harassed and followed Karrueche multiple times, disrespects women 24/7* His fans: receipts? —. (@Iegendson) February 21, 2017

Karrueche wants Chris Brown away from her so much she got a restraining order and y’all still think she’s looking attention/fame from him???? — Mrs Skeng (@ShaksTheGreat) February 22, 2017

