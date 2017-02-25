John Legend Reacts To His Twitter Hack, Calling Trump A ‘Cheeto’

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their fans are quite amused by things a Twitter hacker shared on Legend’s Twitter account. Though John Legend thinks that things the Twitter hacker wrote were hysterical, he also agrees they were vulgar, and most of the things written would never have been written by Legend, including threats of violence against Donald Trump. Ironically John Legend and Donald Trump share an alma mater, University of Pennsylvania.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are both regulars on social media, especially on Twitter, and though both have quite a Twitter fan base, but there are also quite a few Twitter trolls who stalk Legend and Teigen, says the Inquisitr. Legend had finally had enough recently of mommy-shamers going after Teigen, and responded that people who call out Teigen for leaving their baby, Luna at home with a nanny, should come after him too, as he went out frequently without the baby.

Instead of getting angry about a Twitter hack, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their supporters are cracking up about the things posted on Legend’s behest, says PageSix. Legend says that the Twitter hack has caused him to realize that he needs to really step up his Twitter game.

Upon finding out about the Twitter hack, John Legend posted a blank photo to Instagram that said he realizes that his Twitter has been hacked, and he is handling it.

“My hacker is vulgar but kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me.”

The posts included comments about Legend’s penis size, which cracked his wife, Chrissy Teigen up, and she shared it on Twitter.

“Best dm of my life!”

But Legend said he wants to make it clear that he would never threaten President Trump.

“I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away.”

And the part where the Twitter hacker Legend called Trump a Cheeto? Legend says he would never say that either.

“I wouldn’t call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that even though John Legend has tweeted his disapproval of Donald Trump, he has not threatened or cursed the president. Also, as an aside, John Legend has a pretty good spelling and grammar game, and the Legend hacker? Not so much.

“I can not stand by and be silent. @realDonaldTrump, you’re a b***h ass n— and if I see you, I’m stomping your sh** you f—ing cheetoh.”

The hacker also included posts about an interest in having intercourse with Hillary Clinton, and using the drug “Molly” and being high. But ultimately, the John Legend Twitter hacker outed himself, by saying that “i will follow 5 who follow @Owen755.” It turns out that the Twitter hacker was @Owen755, who later had his account suspended. After the posts were deleted, Legend copped to calling Trump the “Liar-in-Chief,” but that the rest was totally the work of the Twitter hacker.

But Legend has more to focus on, as he is performing a medley tomorrow at the Academy Awards show, where he is nominated for the movie LaLa Land.

What do you think of the John Legend Twitter hack? Did you think it was funny?

