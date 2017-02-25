Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Hasn’t Wrecked ‘Maleficent’ Star’s Career

There is no truth to the reports that Hollywood executives are not keen to work anymore with Angelina Jolie following her divorce from Brad Pitt which left some accusing the actress of launching a smear campaign against the actor.

A recent headline by Celeb Dirty Laundry via Gossip Cop claims that “nobody wants to work with the divorced solo star” and that producers have already lost interest in the Maleficent star’s when she became a “solo brand.”

Gossip Cop dismissed the reports. As per an insider, Angelina remains a “Hollywood A-lister in her own right” who won’t quit the industry because of what happened to her marriage. She is even slowly returning to the spotlight after her massively publicized split.

An exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter details that Angelina is considering several acting offers. Sources close to the actress say that one of these offers is for her to reprise her role as the misunderstood Maleficent.

She is similarly in talks to star in the film adaptation of Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair as well as in the war drama The Spy Who Loved. Apart from signing on as a producer for Disney’s child-friendly film The One and Only Ivan, she might also direct the big screen adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s novel, Without Blood.

The divorce was certainly tough for the Pitt-Jolie clan but in an interview with ABC News‘ anchor George Stephanopoulos via Us Weekly, she talked about her belief that what’s happening will make them stronger. “We are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” she said.

When the 41-year-old was asked if the World War Z actor remains a part of the family, she responded, “Of course. Of course, we will always be a family. Always.”

She said nearly the same thing when BBC’s Yalda Hakim spoke to her about the family’s current state.

“My whole family, we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

The Tomb Raider star shared some thoughts about life after Brad moved out of the house. Her routine mainly involves waking up in the morning and “trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes, and did anybody brush their teeth.”

She recently brought Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox to Cambodia for the premiere of First They Killed My Father. Angelina directed the film which is about Pol Pot regime survivor Loung Ung.

Maddox received credits as the film’s executive producer. His proud mother told The Guardian that “he read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings.”

In Cambodia, the children likewise managed to have eccentric experiences like learning how to cook spiders and crickets. She told BBC that the country is close to her for it is where she adopted Maddox in 2002 when he was only 7-months-old.

“This country means a great deal to me, this country has been through so much. This war affected every single individual here, and I wanted to understand myself. I don’t know much of my [Maddox’s] birth parents, but I believe they would have gone through this war. I wanted to understand his culture in a deeper way, and bring this story to this country in their language.”

Angelina opted to file for divorce from Brad in September. The alleged final straw was an altercation between Brad and Maddox although the FBI did not find evidence that would incriminate the actor.

