Hilary Duff Escapes U.S. Amid Ex-Husband’s Rape Investigation

Hilary Duff has taken off on a romantic getaway with her new boyfriend amid her ex-husband’s rape accusations, according to Us Weekly.

Hilary Duff’s Ex Husband Mike Comrie Might Have Raped Somebody https://t.co/QiqqIYt4TU pic.twitter.com/yFDvb1tBRx — MEDIA INFORMERS (@HEARTOFGOLD2) February 19, 2017

Hilary Duff spent Valentine’s Day with music producer Matthew Koma in Costa Rica, as new details about Mike Comrie’s rape allegations have been unveiled. Duff and Koma enjoyed one another during the PDA-filled vacation, while Comrie is being investigated for alleged sexual battery.

Authorities confirmed last week that Hilary Duff’s ex-husband is being investigated for alleged sexual battery after allegedly raping a woman in Los Angeles earlier this month. According to TMZ, a woman claims that Comrie raped her at his West L.A. condo after meeting him at a local bar.

The woman went to a hospital after the alleged sexual assault, where a rape kit was administered. While an Us Weekly source at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hilary Duff’s ex-husband is being investigated for allegedly raping the woman, other sources claim that Comrie has known the woman for a long time before their February 11 encounter.

Sources close to Comrie, who was married Hilary Duff from 2010 through 2016, claim the former NFL player has known the alleged victim for a long time, adding that Comrie insists that the sex was consensual.

Hilary Duff’s ex, former hockey player Mike Comrie, accused of rape: https://t.co/vKlfiCJa7R pic.twitter.com/NEjJtSk6hf — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 19, 2017

While it’s also believed that a second woman was involved in the incident and reportedly had sex with Comrie that night, the victim claims she was raped multiple times by Hilary Duff’s ex-husband.

Although Hilary Duff and Comrie were married for six years and finalized their divorce in February 2016, they actually called it quits in January 2014. The pair shares a 4-year-old son Luca, and the 29-year-old actress-turned-singer has custody of Luca because Comrie’s “partying could affect the child,” according to legal papers, according to Fox News.

Despite this, Hilary Duff praised her ex-husband in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, calling him “amazing.”

“We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

Hilary Duff doesn’t seem to be stressed out at all about her ex-husband’s illegal sexual activities, as she seems to be mad in love with her new partner Koma. In fact, their Valentine’s Day getaway isn’t their first mini-vacation since publicly stepping out together last month.

Hilary Duff and Koma, both 29-years-old, spent a holiday weekend at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch in mid-January. Interestingly, it was the same hotel where she spent her August 2010 wedding night with Comrie, who’s being investigated for sexual assault.

Last Thursday night, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a photo showing herself and Koma passionately kissing in front of a large Costa Rican tree.

Earlier this month, Hilary Duff and Koma were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a coffee break with their friends at Woodland Hills’ Gasolina Cafe in Los Angeles. An Us Weekly source said the lovebirds were seated on the same side of the table and even pulled their chairs together to be closer to one another.

“They were leaning in and laughing a lot. They had their arms linked and kissed at one point.”

In late January, Hilary Duff had Koma by her side at the star-studded Entertainment Weekly pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. It was their first ever red carpet event together.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma make first red carpet appearance as a couple: https://t.co/Bs33vM4nWQ pic.twitter.com/RAsSEdlL4N — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 29, 2017

But exposing her body to the sun at beaches isn’t the only way Hilary Duff enjoys her time off work. Just a day before Duff was spotted vacationing with Koma in Costa Rica, the actress-turned-singer was spotted in Mammoth Mountain, California, treating her son Luca to a skiing trip.

[Featured Image by STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]