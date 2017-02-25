Ghost Recon Open Beta: Progress, Rewards, Weapons Transfers To Full Game

No, you’re progress at the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta won’t carry over to the full game—but tons of rewards, weapons, and skins will.

The Ghost Recon: WildlandsOpen Beta opened this week, February 23, and gamers were able to test their FPS and stealth skills in a four-person drug cartel hunt. While maintenance and server errors plagued the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta in the middle of the beta run, it seems like Ubisoft has fixed the errors and players are back on their feet.

If you’re on the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta and are wondering what you can get out of this beta, you should take note that there are things that are best left in the wilds of Itacua, and there are goodies that will stay on your pocket as you get into the full game.

The Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta features two of the 21 maps that will be available upon full release—Montuyoc province and Itacua. If you’ve had a blast combing through Wildlands’ drug-riddled streets, you should take note, however, that progress during the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta won’t carry over to the full release.

Ubisoft has already clarified at the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta FAQs that players can make a fresh start when the full game arrives. However, there are certain perks to playing around with the Open Beta, apart from getting a feel of the playing field.

By playing the Wildlands Open Beta alone, Ubisoftannounced that you already get to unlock the Unidad Conspiracy reward, which includes three exclusive missions set in the Media Luna region upon full release.

Mic also reports that if you’re playing the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta or have made it into the previous Closed Beta, then there are Ubisoft Club Rewards that you can claim and bring to the full release of Wildlands. To be able to claim these rewards, you need to trade in points that you will earn throughout the Open Beta.

Points or units can be earned in the Ghost Recon Open Beta by accomplishing certain feats and completing special missions. Rack up on and then head over to the Ubisoft Club page to check out which rewards you can redeem for use outside the game, inside the Open Beta, or upon full release.

According to a Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta player on Reddit, here are the rewards you can only get your hands on during the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta:

Rewards

Desktop Wallpaper – 0 points

Llama Gear Patch – 10 points

Bolivia Gear Patch – 10 points

Drone Gear Patch – 10 points

Tactical Kneepads – 20 points

Torn Edge Weapon Camo – 20 points

El Jefe Cigar – 30 points

Exclusive Soundtrack – 30 points

G36C Weapon – 40 points

Dying Earth Costume – 40 points

Technical test & Beta rewards

Bolivia Cap – 0 points

King Llama’s T-shirt – 0 points

SIG556 Llama – 0 points

Take note that the Bolivia Cap could only be redeemed by those who gained access to the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Technical Test while the King Llama’s T-shirt was only available to those who got on the Closed Beta. Everyone who got downloaded and played the Wildlands Open Beta, however, can redeem the SIG556 Llama for free.

It’s also to come to the attention of some Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta players that items they’ve redeemed are not showing in their loadout—yet. If you’re wondering where the weapons and costumes you’ve redeemed are, a Ubisoft staff confirmed at the Ubisoft forums that all redeemed weapons and equipments will only be available during the full Ghost Recon: Wildlands game.

Hello, everyone, Sorry for the delay in getting a reply to you all. I have checked with the team, the Uplay Club rewards are not active in the beta, the rewards will appear in the full release.

As of now, only the wallpaper and the soundtrack are immediately available upon rewards redemption.

If you haven’t enough points to redeem the rewards, you still have a few hours left before the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Open Beta ends on February 27, Monday, at 6 a.m. EST. Some of these rewards and skins are also only redeemable during the Wildlands Open Beta so don’t waste any moment, especially when you’re planning to boost your play come full release!

The full Tom Clancy’s Ghost: Recon Wildlands game releases March 7, 2017 on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.