Kellyanne Conway Could Join ‘Real Housewives Of D.C.’ After Leaving White House

Kellyanne Conway could soon have a giant new audience, with a rumor that the camera-friendly Donald Trump adviser might be featured on a revival of Real Housewives of D.C.

Conway made history as the first woman to lead a winning presidential campaign, but has found plenty of controversy along the way as she twisted the truth in interviews and staunchly defended Trump through a series of damaging controversies.

Conway’s star is reportedly falling a bit within the White House, with a report that she was sidelined by Trump after a series of controversial appearances and a tendency to go off script in her appearances. That has led to a rumor that Kellyanne Conway could be leaving the White House — and a reality television career could be next.

The rumor of Kellyanne Conway joining a revival of The Real Housewives of D.C. is actually a few weeks old and came from the show’s architect, Andy Cohen. As Us Weekly noted, Cohen’s comment may have been in part in jest, but the idea of transitioning Conway to a reality show could have real momentum.

“Time to revive the Real Housewives of D.C.? Andy Cohen really wants President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to consider joining the Bravo TV franchise. “During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Watch What Happens Live host, 48, said that Trump’s former campaign manager, 50, would be a perfect fit. ‘I’m begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored,’ he said. ‘She’d be amazing!’ “

Kellyanne Conway may not have to get bored in order to join the Real Housewives cast. There have been rumors building in the past few weeks that she may be on the chopping block in Donald Trump’s White House. Conway reported got into a bit of trouble when she insisted that now-former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the full confidence of Trump, though he would resign a short time later.

Conway later insisted that Flynn had offered to resign, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer contradicted Conway in saying that Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation.

Law professors file ethics complaint against Kellyanne Conway over "lies" https://t.co/43P73EDiMY via @HuffPostPol — Claudia Martinez (@claumarmartine1) February 25, 2017

In the wake of the mishaps, Kellyanne Conway was banned from MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Us Weekly noted.

It appears that Kellyanne Conway herself might not be planning on a long stint within the White House. As the New York Post‘s Page Six reported, Conway and her husband, George T Conway III, are keeping their membership at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest, New Jersey, where memberships costs $75,000 plus $25,000 each year in dues.

“It was expected that Kellyanne would resign her membership, as she’s moved to D.C.,” a source told the outlet. “But instead of resigning, she and her husband asked for a leave of absence for just one year. Hasn’t she gone to Washington for four years?”

Law professors seek to have Kellyanne Conway disbarred: https://t.co/MxRVXjcKMi pic.twitter.com/3I2lgDCkR9 — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2017

The plan to bring Kellyanne Conway over to the Real Housewives franchise might not go over so well with its stars. TMZ caught up with Kyle Richards, who wasn’t too keen on the idea of the controversial political figure joining the show.

“Kyle was leaving The Palm in Bev Hills Friday when our photog asked about Andy Cohen wishing out loud recently that Kellyanne would join the cast… maybe a revival of Real Housewives of D.C.,” the report noted. “The Bev Hills Housewife gets nervous — maybe because she’s afraid she’ll be on the receiving end of a tweet — but ultimately shares her POV.”

But the rumors that Kellyanne Conway could be headed to a revived Real Housewives of D.C. will apparently have to wait. The Trump adviser has continued making the rounds in the media, apparently still safe in her place in Trump’s administration.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]