Paul Wesley Reveals Crying When He Read ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Finale Script

As The Vampire Diaries gears up for its finale, Paul Wesley admits shedding a tear upon reading the script in which he filmed his last scene with Nina Dobrev’s character.

The Canadian actress previously left the CW series to pursue acting outside television. Nonetheless, she agreed to return and film for the supernatural drama’s final episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paul found himself crying when he saw the script for the first time. He recalled sending a photo of his tears to showrunners Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson to let them know that he “could actually formulate tears in his personal life and not just on screen.”

When it was time to film the finale, he again became sentimental on the set.

“It’s this very interesting melancholy. I did Stefan’s final scene with Elena. It was strangely emotional for me. You’re saying goodbye to this time and this moment. The two of us are never going to be playing these characters ever again, and these were really important characters in television for eight years. That’s emotional.”

Elena was loved by The Vampire Diaries fans, but their feelings are not the same when it comes to Katherine whose return to Mystic Falls is ominous. In the recent episode entitled “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride,” Kai gloats that the “myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all” will return to again unleash mayhem. After being absent for nearly three seasons, Katherine won’t hold back in flaunting her tormenting skills.

Stefan and Caroline will tie the knot but their wedding might be far from a blissful affair. As per an extended promo, the wedding is a mere ploy to lure back Katherine for the team to finish her.

“A wedding is quickly planned in order for Damon and Stefan to lure a dangerous enemy out into the open. This looming threat puts the fate of Mystic Falls in eminent danger and must be destroyed.”

Paul told EW in another interview that he’s thankful that The Vampire Diaries gave him the opportunity to be both the hero and the villain.

“I had been the hero and the good guy for two years and I think when they gave me the opportunity to become the anti-hero, to go against all the things that I had been stereotyped as and all the things that the character had personified, I felt like that was an opportunity to show not only a different range as an artist, but also, as someone watching the show, I thought, ‘This is great for the fans, to see their hero become the villain.’ So that was exciting for me.”

Being a part of the show for the last eight years taught him several things especially the value of humility. He realizes that when a show starts to become famous, there’s a tendency for actors to “lose themselves” and everything “becomes about narcissism and ego.”

For him, it’s significant to use fame for good things. He said, “I would hope that, for me, regardless of what happens in my career in the future, I always want to maintain a level of humility. I think it’s so important to not lose yourself and to just understand that you’re a conduit.”

The Vampire Diaries airs every Friday on The CW. There’s only one episode left before the finale airs on March 10.

Ian is hoping that the series will end with good triumphing over evil. He wants mortals to win for they have suffered enough. For him, it is about time for Mystic Falls to finally exist without supernatural creatures.

