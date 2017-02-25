WWE News: An Unexpected Name Is About To Break Goldberg’s Long Undefeated Streak

When he first hit the scene on Sept. 22, 1997, no-one really had any idea what kind of wrestling legend he would turn out to be. Goldberg quickly disposed of Hugh Morrus to start out with a win, but he wouldn’t lose for more than a year as he an undefeated streak of 173-0 before his first defeat. Conquering that streak seems almost impossible, but an unexpected name is closing in on making that record her own.

Yes, her own.

According to Comicbook.com, current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is coming close to putting her name on yet another record. She has already taken down Paige’s old run of 308 days as longest reigning champion in NXT history, but now, she is approaching the record of Goldberg.

As it currently stands, Asuka has an undefeated streak going in NXT of 149 wins and zero losses. Yes, she is 149-0 which is only 24 victories away from tying the streak of Goldberg which is on file from his days in WCW.

Now, the streak that Goldberg developed during his run through WCW is one that has come under question many times. The official record on the books states that he went 173-0 before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade in 1998 thanks to Scott Hall and a cattle prod.

Many have looked back over the years and did some calculations to see that the actual number for the streak is 157 straight wins before Goldberg’s first loss. If that is indeed the case, then, Asuka could end up breaking it within the next month or two.

Some fans are even looking at the match where his streak is broken and saying it didn’t count due to outside interference. No matter what, that was indeed Goldberg’s first loss and it went on the books as such.

The issue at hand is that the official record book shows Goldberg’s streak at 173-0 which is still breakable. During his run, Goldberg won both the United States Championship and defeated Hulk Hogan to captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Asuka last defended her NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: San Antonio in a brutal Fatal 4-Way against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Asuka ended up overcoming a double-team by best friends to pin Royce and retain her title.

In that recap, WWE even mentions that Asuka won “to continue on with her record-setting title reign.” So, they are officially recognizing her long title reign in NXT, but will they actually acknowledge her if she breaks Goldberg’s streak?

Ever since Goldberg‘s return back in October, the world has only been focused on what he’s going to do moving forward. Nothing much has been mentioned about his past time in WWE or WCW and there has been very little to no talk about the streak.

If Asuka ends up moving on to break his undefeated run from WCW, it would likely have to be the 173-0 record. With that one being the record publicly recognized, WWE likely wouldn’t say anything at all unless she broke that one.

Ask Asuka, though, and she likely won’t care about breaking Goldberg’s run as long as she can hold onto her title.

Goldberg went 173-0 (reportedly) before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998 thanks to outside interference from Scott Hall. That record has held up for close to 20 years and no-one in WCW, ECW, WWE, TNA, NJPW, or any other promotion has come close to beating it. Well, leave it to NXT to have it done or at least come close to beating the streak as there is still some work to do. If anyone is talented enough to make it happen, though, it most certainly is Asuka.

[Featured Image by WWE]