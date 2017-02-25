Angelina Jolie Reportedly Fleeing The Country With All Of Brad Pitt’s Kids

Desperate to win full custody, Angelina Jolie has reportedly fled the country with her children. While her custody battle with Brad Pitt rages on, an insider told Radar Online that Jolie is preparing to purchase a home in London. Why the sudden move?

“Angie has been making moves to buy the estate because she knows it can work for her and the children, especially as it’s close to central London and her friends,” the source revealed about Jolie’s plans to buy a Tudor-style estate worth $12.5 million.

The mansion was built in 1925 and has been called home by a number of different celebrities. This includes Andrew Loog Oldham, the former manager of Rolling Stones. Jolie has allegedly talked to the current owners of the home and even took her children to some shops in the neighborhood.

"You want to share a spider?" – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia ????https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

The reports of Jolie’s shocking move comes in the middle of her divorce with Pitt. Jolie filed for divorce in September but they still haven’t reached a custody agreement in court. The Tomb Raider star is seeking full custody while Pitt is fighting for joint custody.

Jolie seemed poised to win the custody battle early in the breakup. In fact, Pitt quickly came under fire with rumors of drug and alcohol use. He also faced an investigation by the FBI for allegations of child abuse. The actor reportedly abused his oldest son, Maddox, on a private plane, though the charges were later dropped.

“Having the charges dismissed shattered Angie,” an insider explained. “She is convinced that she has now become the villain to the public — and she can’t handle it. Now she’s so humiliated and fearful she wants to start over — and is even ready to pick up and take them to another country!”

Angelina Jolie recently took her children to Cambodia to promote her new film, First They Killed My Father. She hasn’t commented on the reports of her moving to London, though She Knows is reporting that Jolie is preparing for a comeback in Hollywood.

After meeting with the king and queen of Cambodia, the actress is working on a few new projects in Tinseltown. Despite the reports that Hollywood is taking Pitt’s side, Jolie is negotiating a role in the movie about Catherine the Great. She’s also looking to star in The Spy Who Loved, an adaptation of Clare Mulley’s 2013 book.

Jolie is also directing the adaptation of the 2004 best-selling novel, Without Blood, by Alessandro Baricco. As if that isn’t enough, Jolie is helping produce Disney’s upcoming The One and Only Ivan.

According to Us Magazine, Jolie is in talks to reprise her part in the Maleficent sequel. With so many things on her plate, it’s clear that Jolie isn’t shying away from the spotlight just yet. Of course, such a busy work schedule would also make it difficult for Jolie to up and move to London.

In addition to promoting her film in Cambodia, E! News is reporting that Jolie also opened up about the split and how it has affected everyone in her family. After calling Pitt a good father to their six children, Jolie assured everyone that her focus is on the kids.

“My family, we’ve all been through a difficult time,” she explained.

“My focus is my children, our children, and it is — and my focus is finding this way through. And as I said, we are and forever will be a family. And so that is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Pitt has not commented on the rumors about Jolie fleeing the country.

Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie should be forced to remain living in the U.S. if that is what Brad Pitt wants? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]