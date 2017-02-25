‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast: Confirmed Celebrities For Season 24

Celebrities for the Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast for Season 24 is growing. Fans have to wait just one more week until the official cast line-up is unveiled for Season 24 of DWTS.

Amid the speculations and rumors of who’ll be on the show, there’s shaping up to be several names that are likely to be announced on ABC’s Good Morning America on March 1.

In the latest update of the Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast, several celebrities have been confirmed. Entertainment Tonight confirms that Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony will be a contestant on the show as well as Olympic skater, Nancy Kerrigan. E Online confirms in its report that Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also be a contestant on the show.

One of the most talked about names to appear as a cast member on Dancing with the Stars 2017 is Nick Viall of The Bachelor. According to E Online’s report, Nick will “more than likely” be named for Season 24.

Contradictory reports have surfaced concerning Nick appearing on the show. Radar Online published a report a short while ago with a source claiming production wasn’t interested in casting another Bachelor star for Season 24 of DWTS. More reports than not, however, have alleged otherwise. It’s no secret that Nick would love to be a contestant on the show following his journey in finding love on The Bachelor.

“I mean, I haven’t given it much thought. I think it would be fun, you know?” Viall told ET in January about being a contestant on DWTS.

“Right now I am focused on being The Bachelor. [But] if they asked — I mean, I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered.”

Get ready for pat the puss to hit primetime: Erika Jayne is joining DWTS! https://t.co/01VxgV1qU6 pic.twitter.com/L61fFijM8G — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2017

Other confirmed celebrities appearing on Season 24 of DWTS include actor and former wrestler, Mr. T., and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. There was a lot of chatter about Simone joining last season’s cast of Dancing with the Stars, but schedule conflicts were an obstacle. A show insider told Entertainment Tonight that Mr. T. has been someone that producers have wanted on the show for years and think he’s going to be a great competitor for the upcoming season!

Simone Biles and Mr. T Are joining Dancing with the Stars and we pity the other contestants: https://t.co/ymwGbeqevD pic.twitter.com/2hNHSC1W5O — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2017

Who else will appear on the Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast? Confirmed names are coming in each day, but more rumored contestants are emerging as well. Pure DWTS has leaked several names and one more added to the list is Shemar Moore of Criminal Minds. Other celebrities the website has named recently as potential DWTS Season 24 contestants are: Ashley Benson of Pretty Little Liars; Julian Edelman, New England Patriots player; Ricky Schroder, film and TV actor; Victor Cruz, former NFL player; Barry Weiss, Storage Wars star; Usher, Hip Hop musician and coach on The Voice; Peyton Manning, former NFL player; Jonathan or Drew Scott, Property Brothers stars; Matthew Perry, actor; Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey star; Stassi Schroeder, Vanderpump Rules star.

Who do you hope to see on the Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast for Season 24? On March 1 the contestants will be revealed in addition to which pro dance partners they’ll be paired up with. Pros, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his fiancee, Peta Murgatroyd, will return to the show. The couple recently welcomed a new son in January. Their return was a surprise announcement on GMA just days ago.

Dancing with the Stars 2017, Season 24, premieres Monday, March 20 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.