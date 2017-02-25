Jennifer Aniston: And The Pregnancy Rumors Just Keep On Coming Ahead Of Oscars

Jennifer Aniston is preparing for her big appearance at the Oscars this Sunday which has fans eager about what attire the beauty will wear and as to what sort of celebrity interactions will occur, including as to whether Jen will encounter ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Aniston was unfortunately caught up in the drama that ensued after Angelina Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from Pitt, due to the ongoing rumor that it was because of an affair that Jolie and Pitt had that Aniston’s marriage to the Allied star came to an end.

This has since been stamped out as false by filmmaker Ian Halperin who is working on a tell all documentary about Brangelina’s relationship. Halperin insists that Pitt and Aniston had been estranged long before Brad and Angelina got together.

All that aside, tabloids couldn’t resist spurring on yet another rumor about Aniston, which of course has to do with a supposed pregnancy.

Closer Weekly has indicated that there are new reports that Aniston may be ready for a little one, yet then goes on to outline the star’s top quotes that demonstrate she absolutely detests being pressured to have kids and is completely frustrated with such rumors.

Perhaps simply letting the rumors dissipate as opposed to giving them life is the best decision for tabloids at this point, especially since Aniston was very expressive in her penned letter for the Huffington Post within which the star pretty well pleaded for such fabrications to stop, along with the harassment by paparazzi. Closer points out a pertinent quote by Aniston during a past interview.

“[I dont] like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women — that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering — dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

Aniston has pretty well been the subject of tabloid headlines and front pages for a decade or more, which generally are focused on the star’s lack of children or speculations that she has a little one on the way. The frustrations of the star regarding this were finally made known in the said essay written by the beauty last summer in the Huffington Post.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

Aniston has also shared in additional interviews that she believes a woman is whole and of value whether she’s married or not, a mother or not, and that perhaps one day she will become a mother, but that she will be the first to let everyone know.

Jen has become a role model to women around the world for her advocacy about a woman’s worth while also sharing health and fitness hacks as well as beauty tips.

As Inquisitr recently reported, Aniston will attend and present at the Oscars that are set for Sunday, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The honor of presenting at the lavish occasion and the pinnacle evening for the world of film, comes shortly after Jen celebrated her 48th birthday.

Although there is talk that there may be a slight possibility of an awkward and interesting interaction between Aniston and Pitt, the marriage between the two is ancient history and being present at the same event will likely be handled with poise, maturity and well-wishes.

Claims have swirled that Brad has been secretly dating Kate Hudson, yet these rumors have yet to be verified, and are likely untrue as the actor is in the middle of a difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie.

