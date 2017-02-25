‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 6: Joseline Hernandez Returns, Kirk Frost Cheats

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 returns on the Monday after next and with it comes a whole lot of drama. Joseline Hernandez is returning to the VH1 reality show despite rumors last season that she wouldn’t be allowed back. It looks like Stevie J might even be joining her. Kirk Frost is also definitely on board with Rasheeda as far as LHHATL goes but when it comes to their relationship, fans will definitely want to tune in and see.

So far the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta kind of snuck up on us because it typically starts a little later in the year. Because of that, there isn’t much going on in the way of LHHATL rumors, aside from Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J possibly getting back together and the huge cheating scandal that Kirk Frost got himself into with at least one woman who isn’t his wife and possibly even two.

#lahhatl #bonniebellaparents A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Joseline stoked rumors that she and Stevie J might be getting back together when she posted a picture of herself kissing her baby daddy on the cheek. Naturally, that has people wondering if the Puerto Rican princess is going to get back together with Stevie J. Don’t forget that before all of the delivery room drama, Stevie said in an interview that he might want to give love another chance with the woman he called his wife for so long even though they were never actually married.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are also back with big drama and will probably get a lot of attention on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Kirk has been busted cheating again except this time he allegedly made a baby with a woman named Jasmine Washington. She is taking Kirk to court for child support and making accusations against the reality star, claiming that he was paying her rent and giving her a monthly allowance to keep her from going back to work. It turns out that her work might actually entail working a stripper pole which is probably why she wasn’t employed while pregnant and in the months after.

#aboutlastnight in my @pressedatl CR Gray Peep Boots available in-store & online at PRESSEDATL.COM ???????? A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Mimi Faust is also coming back to Season 6, again despite telling everyone at the end of last season that she was done with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. According to VH1, Mimi is still done with Joseline Hernandez and while she is returning to the show, she will be keeping a low profile and trying to stay away from Stevie J’s other baby mama. With Mimi comes Ariane Davis and she’s always a treat on the show even though she’s never really had a huge storyline or big drama.

Karlie Redd is also coming back for Season 6 of LHHATL which isn’t really shocking but it will be interesting. During filming, Karlie managed to reconcile with Yung Joc and that will give her a new storyline to deal with. Here’s to hoping that she also fills everyone in on the hotel room drama with that rapper Pharoah that she was dating last year. He reportedly sued her for ruining his reputation.

#LHHATL ???? Hair @_glamourhead MUA @bbeautifulwoman A post shared by KarlieRedd (@iamkarlieredd) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:58am PST

One of the most shocking Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 returns will be Tommie Lee, who tried to mow Joseline Hernandez down with her car last season, causing the reunion show to stay in Atlanta and be done in segments. Many figured Tommie wouldn’t be back because of her explosive and violent temper but crazy makes for good ratings so VH1 producers have apparently asked her back to create more controversy.

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka will be returning to air their marital problems for the world to see. It looks like Tammy couldn’t get over Waka’s cheating though and when the show returns, we will see her in her own home as the two struggle to try and make their marriage work.

Tammy’s best friend Bambi is also dealing with some huge relationship struggles. She was supposed to get married to Lil Scrappy this summer and many of us were hoping for a huge Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 wedding special but that likely won’t be happening. Bambi and Scrappy broke up not long ago and it looks like their relationship got pretty hostile right there at the end. Hopefully, the break up will play out on TV for all to see because there were some low key hints put out there by Bambi that Scrappy got physical with her prior to them ending their tumultuous relationship.

KING DIME … ???? by: @fbstudios #GANGSTANASKIRT4 A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Jessica Dime is also back and hopefully, she’ll deliver something interesting in the upcoming season of LHHATL. Jessica will reportedly be focusing on her love life this season rather than her paycheck, which may actually get interesting depending on who she is dating during filming. On top of finally bringing the love to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Jessica Dime also recently put out new music and has some other business stuff up her sleeve.

There are some newcomers making their debut on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 that might just set things off in their own right. Time will tell on whether Joseline Hernandez’s best friend Melissa Scott will bring as must drama as she does. Others that have been added to the lineup are the Instagram star Lovely Mimi and businesswoman Sierra Gates as well as Sierra’s assistant Moriah Lee.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns to VH1 for Season 6 on Monday, March 6 at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]