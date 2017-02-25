‘The Sims 4’ DLC: University, Fairies, Witches and More Expansion Packs Hinted

It looks like Electronic Arts has a lot of downloadable content (DLC) packs lined up for The Sims 4. The latest surveys for the game sent by the studio to players reveal what the folks behind the hit life simulation game have cooking up.

One Simmer took to Reddit to share an image of a survey, which makes mention of a university-themed game pack. EA referred to it as The Sims 4 On Campus. The description for the DLC is as follows:

School is in session and it’s time for your Sims to hit the books in The Sims 4 On Campus. Take your teenage Sims to boarding school to advance their skills, find more about themselves, and even impress their crush. Move on to university to learn new career skills, join cliques, and even experience the craziness of dorm living.

The features of this potential The Sims 4 DLC will give players the chance to study hard but also cut loose. The Sims will have the opportunity to join advanced classes and become a teacher’s pet. They can also start a new circle or just get their crush’s attention by passing a note to them during class.

The Sims 4 players who are feeling a bit more adventurous will get the chance to deal with bullies in this university-themed DLC as well as join an academic or secret society, instigate a campus protest or sneak into the back of the library for a smooch session with their boyfriend or girlfriend.

For those who would like to make the most of being unsupervised by their parents, life in the dorm will be a blast as players can throw a party, prank friends and battle rival groups in The Sims 4 On Campus, provided they do not get caught.

EA seeks the opinion of some players about the potential DLC, which they plan to price at $39.99. While it is just one of the host of expansion packs that could make it to The Sims 4, many fans have expressed excitement to see it.

The franchise is not at all new to university DLCs. The Sims 3 received an expansion pack called University Life. Whether The Sims 4 is getting the same thing or not remains to be seen for now, though.

The university-themed expansion pack is just one of the heaps of suggestions that EA is throwing out there for The Sims 4. The studio is also thinking about doing more supernatural and fantasy-themed DLCs.

Sims Community provided details from two other surveys, where there was a mention of a DLC called The Sims 4 Witches, which will allow players to create witches – both old and youthful – brew potions, cast hexes on objects, curse Sims and ride around the city on their magical broom.

There is another one called The Sims 4 Fairies, which urges players to “embrace the magic.” It is all about creating fairies with a selection of magical outfits, wings and sparkly decorations to boot. The fairies can learn new tricks for mischief and travel to a magical world seen only by creatures like them.

Other DLC suggestions include Summer Holidays and Winter Vacations, which gave some fans the impression that The Sims 4 is not getting a Seasons DLC where winter, spring, summer and autumn will be included in one package. However, that idea appears to have been dismissed by a game designer.

@RudydeJ0ng Like, would weather only work in certain worlds? I don't think we would do that. — SimGuruDaniel (@SimGuruDaniel) February 21, 2017

An earlier survey shared by another Reddit user also show that EA is thinking of a The Sims 4 expansion pack that gives gamers the chance to be in the world of fashion and modeling and another one where they can become an entrepreneur by buying and renovating homes, opening an art gallery, building a water park or starting a café.

Other ideas from one more survey shared by SimCookie include The Sims 4 Small Pets, which will see Sims adopt, train and breed small animals, build a pet shop and put the adorable critters up for adoption.

There was also a reference to a dream job-themed The Sims 4 DLC, where players get to choose among these exciting lines of work: an astronaut, a full-time thief or a rock star.

The same leak reveals that EA is also looking into a The Sims 4 DLC that is all about romance. Here, gamers get to go on dates, help others find love by being a matchmaker or throw a wedding.

The Sims 4 players whose idea of business is to manage a beauty salon or a tattoo parlor instead will get to do so in yet another DLC that EA pitched in the survey.

While not every single DLC above is expected to be pushed for The Sims 4, these surveys certainly paint a picture of what sort of content to expect in the coming months.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]