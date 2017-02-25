Gong Yoo, ‘Goblin’ Star, Plans To Connect With Fans In The Best Way Possible

Gong Yoo is planning a fan meeting event with a twist.

Koreaboo reports that the star of Goblin will host a fan event where fans can interact with him and each other while raising money for charity.

Gong Yoo’s agency, Management Soop, made the event announcement in a fan cafe dedicated to the Korean drama actor. Apparently, the event will take the form of a bazaar with all proceeds going towards a still unnamed charity.

However, certain details are still being finalized, like the event schedule and location.

Since the premiere of his breakout Korean drama, Goblin, Gong Yoo’s popularity has seen a dramatic increase.

As an article in The Jakarta Post reported, in a recent study of the popularity of Korean actors by rekorea.net, Gong Yoo had the highest consumer participation rate. Simply put, this means that out of all the other actors studies, Gong Yoo receives the most likes online.

In fact, the most common keywords associated with Gong Yoo include “like” and “smile.”

According to The Jakarta Post, research showed that the consumer participation rate for Gong Yoo was 2.6 million which was more than four times the rate of the actor who came in second, Zo In-sung.

“Public attention for Gong Yoo is heating up, as can be seen through the increased consumption of the past films the actor played in,” said Rekorea.net’s Director Gu Chang-hwan in response to the findings.

This surge in popularity is the reason why countries were practically falling over themselves to host Gong Yoo’s fan meetings around the world. As The Korea Portal reported at the time, Gong Yoo’s agency claimed that 15 countries had offered to host fan meet and greets for the star of Goblin.

According to The Korea Portal, the countries reportedly include Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and potentially the United States as well.

Yoo was most recently spotted in Dubai where he was shooting a commercial for Discovery Expedition. Although he was there for work, he looked relaxed and very tan.

According to Drama Fever since Goblin ended on January 21, Gong Yoo has been shooting a number of commercials which have taken him to Australia and most recently Dubai.

Given the popularity of his work in Goblin, many fans are wondering what he plans to do next with his career.

According to Drama Fever, we’re more likely to see the “Train To Busan” actor on the big screen rather than the small one in the near future.

“There’s a high possibility that his next project will be a movie rather than a drama,” his agency said in an interview.

