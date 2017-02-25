Cleveland Auto Show I-X Center Highlights: 2017 Chevrolet Cruze To Be Given Away

The Cleveland Auto Show 2017 has just opened up shop courtesy of AutoTrader.com, and everyone is invited to come along for the ride (pun intended).

Starting Friday, February 24, all roads lead to the I-X Center at 6200 Riverside Drive for all the gearheads and car enthusiasts out there in the Cleveland, Ohio area and the adjacent cities. And, it doesn’t really matter how one gets there because the rides are not the means, but the destination.

The festivities will run for 10 days up until March 5, from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and up to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Looking for a new car? Stop by the @CLEAutoShow today from 11 am to 10 pm! pic.twitter.com/rl756s65qd — I-X Center (@ixcenter) February 25, 2017

The @CleAutoShow is getting ready to open for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VPXM4FPPzO — Automoblog.net (@Automoblog) February 25, 2017

The visitors of the Cleveland Auto Show can do more than just gawk and marvel at hundreds of vehicles from several manufacturers including vintage models, sports and other luxury cars, concepts, hybrids, and just about anything that would take one’s fancy. There will also be some fun competition and games, test drives, new vehicle launch and presentation, and celebrity meet-and-greet during the event, according to Cleveland.com.

All new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE at the Cleveland Auto Show! pic.twitter.com/kp7cv4Wlhf — Ken Ganley (@kenganley) February 24, 2017

Going to the @CleAutoShow this weekend? Tweet a pic of you with this Jeep using the hashtag #CavsJeepRoadTrip for a chance to win a trip! pic.twitter.com/Hpl18Gzjmg — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 24, 2017

For this year, the distinction of being called as the official vehicles of the Cleveland Auto Show belongs to the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and the 2018 Equinox for car and truck categories. And, if there is one highlight from the auto show that would surely excite anyone in attendance, that would have to be the chance to take home a brand new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, which incidentally is manufactured locally in Ohio.

Heading to the Cleveland Auto Show tomorrow AM to see the Valley's Cruze. The Lordstown-built Cruze is the car of the show. pic.twitter.com/p2vQq8rIx2 — Kalea Hall (@Vindykalea) February 23, 2017

In order to put yourself in the position to own the latest Chevrolet Cruze model, simply go to the registration area at the vehicle giveaway booth upon your visit. One person will be picked on a daily basis and the chosen few will be asked to return on the last day of the Cleveland Auto Show. These finalists will then be handed one key each and whoever gets to start ignition will be the lucky owner of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, wrote WKYC.

But, there will be plenty of other exciting treats in the Cleveland Auto Show even for those who won’t be able to drive home a new Chevrolet Cruze for free.

A sneak peek at the classics on display at the @CleAutoShow: https://t.co/Dt131cB1OU pic.twitter.com/vRecw9NGmH — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) February 24, 2017

There will be a Classic Car Competition featuring vehicles that are at least a quarter-of-a-century old, and a Millionaire’s Row that will display luxury models like Porsche Macan GTS, Aston Martin Vulcan, Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge, McLaren 570s, and the Aston Martin DB11. The total price for the Millionaire’s Row lineup this year is north of $5 million with the most-expensive Aston Martin Vulcan amounting to around $3.4 million.

This 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith can be yours for $411,755! #MillionairesRow @CleAutoShow pic.twitter.com/szrDxnxoFE — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) February 24, 2017

And, there’s the uber-cool Lego Batmobile on display, too, that kids will surely enjoy, says Fox8 Cleveland. This 7-feet tall and 17-feet long superhero ride, courtesy of Chevrolet, is made up of 344,000 Lego bricks. The Cleveland Auto Show will also introduce the virtual reality test drive during the event, and visitors can try it out themselves.

As for the schedule and tickets for the 2017 Cleveland Auto Show, adults can avail of tickets for $13 with a $2-off for all senior citizens who are 62 years of age and above. Those between the age of seven and 12 will also get a discount, while kids who are 6-years-old and below can have access during the auto show free of charge. There will also be free parking available.

The schedule includes the kickoff ceremonies and Hero’s Day on the opening day. This means that all active military personnel, reservists, veterans, and public safety personnel will also have free access to the Cleveland Auto Show.

On the 25th, kids and young at hearts can have their pictures taken with the Smurfs. There will also be a Family Day on February 27 wherein children below 16 years of age will also be given a free pass to the Cleveland Auto Show.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns Defensive Lineman Danny Shelton will grace the event on February 25, Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Richard Jefferson and Kevin Love on the 26th, and Cleveland Indians’ Kenny Lofton and Gaylord Perry come February 28 and March 4, respectively.

[Featured Image By Boykov/Shutterstock]