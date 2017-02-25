BTS Tops February Kpop Brand Rankings– Are They The New Kings Of Korean Pop?

BTS is on a roll.

The Bangtang Boys have been breaking records left and right with their new album, You Never Walk Alone. Now they can add a new achievement to an already long list.

BTS make a comeback with "Spring Day" on 'Show! Music Core'!https://t.co/1g2TMrB9XN pic.twitter.com/FC8K20aIne — allkpop (@allkpop) February 25, 2017

As Soompi reports, BTS have topped the February brand ranking for Kpop musical acts according to the Korean Business Research Institute.

The Institute analyzed data collected between January 23 and February 24.

BTS’s score of 18,711,518 put them firmly in first place and represents a 17.38 percent increase for their brand when compared to their score from January.

TWICE placed second in the February brand ranking with their 15,307,269 score. The third place position also went to a Kpop girl group. In this case, it was Red Velvet who scored, 12,186,350.

Watch BTS, 100%, TWICE and more on February 25th 'Show! Music Core'!https://t.co/1g2TMrB9XN pic.twitter.com/yG7sxDLahm — allkpop (@allkpop) February 25, 2017

EXO, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BIGBANG, Bolbbalgan4, MAMAMOO and Block B rounded out the Top 10.

BTS has been riding a wave of success recently.

The music video for The Bangtang Boys’ recent single ‘Not Today’ has already broken Youtube viewership records for kpop music. As Inquisitr previously reported, the video amassed over 6 million views in 12 hours and went on to garner more than 10 million views in 24 hours. It’s the fastest kpop music video to do so in history.

BTS’s new album, You Never Walk Alone has also charted on the Billboard 200 album chart and is their fourth album to do so. This makes BTS the Kpop music act with the most albums to ever appear on the chart. Their older releases are still doing well too.

The Star Online reports that the music video for their song “Blood, Sweat, and Tears,” recently crossed the 100 million views mark on Youtube. As of this writing, the video has 103,643,897 views.

The “Blood, Sweat And Tears” video was only released 134 days ago so this makes it the second fastest Kpop video to reach this level of viewership on Youtube. TWICE’s “TT” still holds the record for the fastest Kpop music video to gain 100 million views.

BTS, TWICE, and Red Velvet take up the top spots in singer brand values for Februaryhttps://t.co/KSwH1Su6km pic.twitter.com/VrHd5b413O — allkpop (@allkpop) February 25, 2017

Recently BTS scored its third win with “Spring Day” on Music Bank, Soompi reports. After The Bangtang Boys won they thanked their “Army” of fans for assisting them in winning the award and vowed to continue to work hard as they keep dominating the Kpop music industry. During the encore, Soompi reports. As a part of their encore, the boys danced the choreography for “Spring Day” that Jin created.

Speaking of Jin, fans of BTS recently expressed outrage that he was given very little screen time during the “Not Today” music video.

This has caused fans to question his status in the popular Kpop boy band and raises speculation that he’s not seen as an important member of the group.

Jin is really only in one frame of the video where he’s running and this is nearer to the end of the song. Fans have also claimed that he also hasn’t had as many lines in songs when compared to the other members, as Inquisitr previously reported.

Is there trouble in paradise for the top ranked kpop musical group? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/Getty Images]