Scheana Shay Boyfriend: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is ‘Optimistic’ After Divorce

Scheana Shay is optimistic about her new relationship with actor Robert Valletta, the brother of actress and model Amber Valletta.

Days after Scheana Shay went public with her new man in Los Angeles, a source has spoken out about the Vanderpump Rules star’s unexpected romance — and her ongoing divorce from Mike Shay.

“[Scheana Shay] is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to the reality star told People Magazine on February 23. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay faced rumors of an impending split in November 2015 which suggested that Mike had allegedly fallen off the wagon after several months of sobriety. The following month, Scheana Shay and her now-estranged husband confirmed their plans for divorce.

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source continued. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Scheana Shay is currently starring on Vanderpump Rules season five and has maintained a full-time role on the show since the series’ first season. In addition, she works as a server at SUR Restaurant, where the show is filmed. As for Mike Shay, he is currently working on new music with Dat Dope Group, aka DDG.

Following their August 2014 wedding, which aired during a February 2015 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay and Mike Shay faced marital turmoil after it was revealed that he was drinking and using prescription pills. Needless to say, the couple’s relationship suffered during this time, but ultimately, they appeared to get through their hardships and in January 2016, Mike Shay reportedly got sober.

While Scheana Shay and her soon-to-be ex-husband moved on from their troubles temporarily and traveled to Hawaii in August 2016 to celebrate their 2-year wedding anniversary, their good times didn’t last and on December 1, 2016, in a statement to Us Weekly, the couple confirmed the end of their marriage.

“[Scheana Shay] spent the past year putting all of her energy into her marriage, neglecting her own needs,” the People Magazine source noted. “The stress of the relationship had caused her to dip a bit below her comfortable body weight, so she’s been working with her trainer, Seth Browning, on a food plan to get back to a healthy place.”

“She’s also been focusing on several other professional projects, including a new TV show her production company has in development, and getting back to her journalism roots by taking on some hosting opportunities,” the source continued.

While the source suggested that Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta were taking things slow, they looked to be pretty serious during a recent event in Los Angeles. As the Daily Mail revealed days ago, Scheana Shay and her new man couldn’t keep their hands off one another at OK! Magazine‘s pre-Oscars party on Wednesday.

Although Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta didn’t walk the red carpet together at the OK! Magazine event, they were seen on the red carpet at the premiere of Bronzeville, as Radar Online confirmed. During the event, the actor confirmed that he was, in fact, Scheana Shay’s boyfriend.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, including her estranged husband Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs on Bravo TV every Monday night at 9 p.m. No word yet on whether Robert Valletta will be seen in any of the remaining episodes of the show.

