Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Release Date, Johnny Depp And Cast In Epic Trailer

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is on the way following multiple delays and issues with production. The last installment to the Pirates of the Caribbean series was released in 2011, and now Johnny Depp and returning cast members, such as Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, are coming back.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales or Salazar’s Revenge release date is Memorial Day, which is on May 26, 2017. Fan favorites Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs will reprise their roles. The fifth installment of the popular series will also introduce Javier Bardem as Armando Salazar, Brenton Thwaites as Henry, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will be going back to its roots and draw inspiration from the first installment Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The Superbowl spot and official trailer introduces Armando Salazar, who is looking for Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow and relays a message via Henry, who resembles a young Will Turner.

According to IGN, the synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is as follows:

“Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Armando Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.”

Fans are probably wondering why Dead Men Tell No Tales took so long to be released. After Johnny Depp starred in The Lone Ranger in 2013, which was a commercial and critical flop, Disney questioned whether another Pirates of the Caribbean was worth the risk. Furthermore, there were budgeting and script issues that contributed to the delay.

While there is some speculation surrounding Kiera Knightly appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean 5, it is not likely, and she is not listed in the cast. There are rumors that she will appear in the credits to hype up a much larger role in the next installment; however, this is also unlikely. However, you should probably stay in the cinema to watch the credits just in case.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will introduce Kaya Scodelario who is also an English actress like Knightley and is known for her appearance in British teen drama Skins. She’ll be playing astronomer Carina Smyth, who will assist Jack Sparrow on his quest for the Trident of Poseidon. It is unclear at this point if she will also play his love interest in the movie.

Brenton Thwaites character is simply introduced as Henry, which suggests that he does not know his second name and is likely Will Turner’s son. If you remember, Turner is now Davy Jones and Henry is likely on a quest to find him and may be the more likely love interest for Carina Smyth.

Will there be another installment after Pirates of theCaribbean 5? It is too early to tell ahead of the release date and will likely depend on the commercial and critical success of Dead Men Tells No Tales.

According to ComingSoon.net, the plot for Pirates of theCaribbean 5 is as follows.

“The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitiful small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.”

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales release date is May 26, 2017. Put it in your calendar and leave your thoughts about the upcoming movie is the comment section below.

