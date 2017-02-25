Michael Jackson Case Psychologist Appointed To Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have carried on in their court battle for their children and proceedings for their high-profile divorce, yet have been able to retain more privacy since the two agreed to seal court documents in early January.

However, since this point, it has been revealed that filmmaker Ian Halperin is in the process of putting together a tell-all about the former A-list couple, their 12-year relationship, and what really went wrong. Additionally, new details have been revealed including that the estranged couple and their children have been assigned a psychologist- the same psychologist that worked on the Michael Jackson child molestation case, Stan Katz. Extra notes the new details that have been released on the subject.

“Stan Katz, a psychologist known for his work on Michael Jackson’s 2005 child molestation case, has been assigned to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody case.In new court documents obtained by ‘Extra,’ it was revealed that Katz was ‘appointed by the court to perform a child custody evaluation’ in early January.”

The publication notes that Katz was responsible for completing a number of other custody evaluations over the past three years before he was put on the stars’ case. The psychologist was appointed by the court to Brad and Angelina’s case the day before the estranged pair released their joint statement indicating that they had agreed to seal court documents for the sake of their six children.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

It has clearly been a difficult few months for both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as well as their children. Following Jolie’s announcement in September that she was filing for divorce from the Allied star and that she was seeking full physical custody of their six children, an FBI investigation was launched against Pitt. This was said to have stemmed from an incident on a private jet during which Brad allegedly became intoxicated and lunged at their 15-year-old son Maddox.

Famed Michael Jackson psychologist appointed to Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt custody case: https://t.co/qflqSjyXCy pic.twitter.com/ldOpkiMYjm — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 25, 2017

Brad Pitt was cleared of child abuse, yet was still expected, at Angelina’s request, to be tested multiple times monthly for drug and alcohol use, prior to seeing his children. The two stars are now seeking to come to a resolution on the case and custody battle quickly and after what seemed like a few low blows from each towards the other, based on court documents from prior months, the two are working together for the good of their brood.

Retweeted Good Morning America (@GMA): WATCH: Morning Show Exclusive: Angelina Jolie speaks out, one-on-one with… https://t.co/6KNbruttMJ — THOINAH (@twobaskets) February 21, 2017

Angelina Jolie was recently interviewed on Good Morning America and was sure to speak of Brad favorably, adding that they are still a family. The UN envoy and Hollywood actress evidently became emotional when speaking of the challenges she and her family have faced and continue to face, but also shared that she believes it will make them all stronger. The Independent shares Angelina’s words during the interview.

“We are focusing on the health of our family. And so we will be (healthier). We will be stronger when we come out of this, because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

When Jolie was then asked if she still believes Brad Pitt is a “wonderful father” to their children, as she had once described him, the talent stated,” Of course. We will always be a family.”

Although Angelina only filed for divorce from Brad in September of 2016, Halperin has come forward and insisted that the stars had been estranged for nearly a year before this point, which would explain the ongoing divorce rumors that swirled leading up to Angelina’s announcement.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]