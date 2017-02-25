‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monday, Feb 27 – Sam In Labor, Life On The Line

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 27, promise Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is clinging to life when Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finally notice she’s missing. It’s a photo Jason has of Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) that sheds light on the predicament.

Alexis confirms she let Liv into her life. Alexis is horrified and General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason and Alexis report Sam missing but the PCPD won’t do anything without proof. It’s time to panic. Julian Jerome (William deVry) also goes MIA along with another Port Charles peep.

Laura Gone, Tracy Makes Demands

Liv has trained Rudge (David Lee) well in potions and he easily drugged Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and when she passed out, drove her away from the board’s vote at General Hospital. While Tracy stresses, Liv targets her brother to make sure the hospital will be hers.

General Hospital spoilers report Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) wants to know if the Qs have enough votes to buy General Hospital. Tracy isn’t sure and decides Laura has failed her horribly. Tracy has no idea Laura has been victimized by Liv.

Finn Says Sorry, Begs Forgiveness

General Hospital spoilers hint Finn (Michael Easton) realizes he let his addiction do the talking when he got snippy with Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) about his Zem Zen habit. Once Hayden walked out, it was a slap in his face. General Hospital spoilers predict Finn says sorry.

Finn chases down Hayden at General Hospital to apologize and beg her to take him back. Hayden will relent but he’ll be backsliding soon and all bets are off. Soon Finn will be in as deep a hole as Sam is in, but she’s got a better chance of coming out, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Sonny Wants A Wedding

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) wants another shot at wedded bliss with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Sonny pitches an idea to Carly that they renew their vows, and Carly is eager but her dreams are soon smashed.

General Hospital spoilers tell us Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) convinced Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) to forget revenge and try love instead. She’s interested, but it’s too late. Nelle sent the flash drive with Sonny confessing to their fake one-night stand but now she has mailer’s remorse.

Nelle Confesses, Felicia Reports

General Hospital spoilers predict Nelle confesses to Michael that she was doing bad things because of her anger tied to her childhood. Nelle wants a future with Michael but knows she overstepped with his mom and dad. General Hospital spoilers also say Nelle stops short of telling Michael everything.

Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) reports to Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) on the results of her trip to Atlanta to find the truth about Nelle’s past. General Hospital spoilers hint Felicia found a whopper of a big secret that spells the end of Nelle’s lies in Port Charles.

Sam In Labor, JaSam Baby At Risk

General Hospital spoilers hint Julian Jerome (William deVry) is the captive of his terrible sister Liv as punishment for the letter he wrote to Alexis. Liv promises him if the General Hospital vote doesn’t go her way, she’ll kill his family.

Julian rants and wants to know what she did to Sam, say the latest General Hospital spoilers. Sam can’t get out of the pit and now she’s in labor. Sam begs Scout not to come yet as Jason races to find her. Jason found a photo on Sam’s phone that gave him a lead.

General Hospital promises Monday, February 27, is not to miss. The ABC soap promises all the action revealed by these General Hospital spoilers.

