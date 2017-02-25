Mama June New Look: WE TV Star Reveals Size 4 Diet Chart For Weight loss

It’s Mama June’s new look that everyone is talking about. The WE tv star lost 150 pounds last year, as promised to her fans. However, that’s not where she intends to stop. She was a part of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo earlier. Her next venture will be Mama June: From Not to Hot, where she plans to go through a transformation by going from size 16 to size 4. No wonder everyone is looking for the diet chart for her weight loss. Here she obliges her fans. The reality TV star has revealed what helped her lose so much weight.

Mama June has revealed that she had to undergo weight loss surgery. But, it was her complete change of lifestyle and strict diet that made a huge impact on her weight loss strategy. It takes more than surgery to lose weight in a healthy manner. A proper weight loss diet plan also helps control weight gain for a longer time. According to fitness expert Joselyn Boschen, drastic weight loss is possible with surgery, but the person who goes through surgery needs to maintain the weight loss.

The WE tv star plans to reach size 4 with a diet chart for weight loss. Boschen believes it is the correct way of approaching it. The fitness expert says you should go for a significantly lower size of meals. At the same time, it is critical to get the supply of proper nutrients by “eating the healthiest foods possible.” It is the same kind of diet Mama June has apparently followed for her new look. “I just watch my portions and cut back on a lot of the carbs,” the WE tv star told Life & Style. “The one thing that I cannot live without is my grapes and cheese.” Mama June has also revealed a critical detail about her diet chart for weight loss. She says she has baked everything while cooking her meals.

The new look in Mama June: From Not to Hot has a lot to do with Mike Thompson. It was her partner, popularly known as “Sugar Bear,” who cheated on her. When she came to know about this, she decided to go on a “revenge diet” and show it to him what she was capable of. “Goodbye old life, goodbye men that don’t treat me right, goodbye to this old body,” Mama June said. While she has already lost 150 pounds, it is Thompson’s invitation to his wedding that motivated her to lose even more. Her former husband is getting married, and the 37-year-old thought it would be a great opportunity to show him her “hot” body. Mama June is shocked to know that Sugar Bear wants her to attend his wedding.

In the sneak peek of the show, Mama June is seen with her 11-year-old daughter Honey Boo Boo and niece Amber. She is apparently in two minds to decide if she should accept the invitation to attend the wedding. It’s Mama June’s niece who suggests her that she should attend the wedding and show him her “drop dead gorgeous” new look. She asks Mama June to follow the “revenge” which, according to her, is the “next biggest thing in Hollywood,” The Sun reported.

“You wear a nice tight dress and go and show him what he’s missing.”

Mama June, however, clarifies that her new look is to show her former partner that she is better than he is. She says she does not want her partner back. She merely wants to show him how hot she can be. “And also show him that I’m not gonna sulk and think about him,” the WE tv star says. Her daughter agrees with her on the “revenge” she is planning. She says Thompson should wish he had her.

Mama June’s new look will be revealed on WE tv later this month. Meanwhile, her diet chart for the weight loss should get popular among her fans.

[Featured image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]