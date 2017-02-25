‘Pokemon GO’: Pokemon Day Event Launches Feb. 26 In Time For 21st Anniversary

Festivities in celebration of Pokemon Day starts early for Pokemon GO trainers as a special Pokemon will roam the wilds starting tomorrow, February 26.

21 years ago, on February 27, 1996, the first ever Pokemon games were introduced in Japan: Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green. Then launched on the Game Boy, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green were the first two games that started the now worldwide phenomenon that is the Pokemon franchise.

#PokemonDay is 6 days away! Who remembers waking Snorlax up for the first time in Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue? pic.twitter.com/CIjXDW0kqs — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2017

And of course, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are not letting another year slip by without offering a couple of events for the Pokemon trainers that stood by their side throughout the years.

Pokemon GO, which has metaphorically risen from its almost-ashes with the latest update that added the second generation Pokemon into the mobile game’s Pokedex, is, of course, included in the anniversary festivities. In fact, Destructoid reports, one special Pokemon will be seen roaming the Pokemon GO wilds starting tomorrow and will only be available throughout the limited run of the anniversary event.

The Pokemon Company announces at its Pokemon GO Pokemon Day landing page.

“Keep your eye out for a special Pikachu wearing a party hat to celebrate Pokémon Day!”

Everyone’s favorite Pokemon, Pikachu, will be donning a special party hat in Pokemon GO starting tomorrow, February 26, as a special event included in the roster of Pokemon events to celebrate Pokemon’s 21st anniversary. Pokemon GO‘s special Pikachu event will be leading the Pokemon Day celebration since it is the first Pokemon-themed event to launch next week.

Starting tomorrow, February 26, all Pikachu that will be encountered in Pokemon GO will be wearing the party hat. The Pikachu that you will catch during the duration of the Pokemon GO Pokemon Day event will keep its party hat forever, which makes it a limited, one-time-only edition Pikachu. This Pokemon GO Pokemon Day event will run from February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST to March 6 at 1:00 p.m. PST, so be sure to look for and catch all the festive Pikachu you can get throughout the event!

Pokemon GO – a look at the special Pikachu with party hat for Pokemon Day https://t.co/4obODhxImX pic.twitter.com/h9wMm8Eo10 — Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) February 24, 2017

Pokemon GO‘s Pikachu event is only the start. Pokemon Day, which officially launches on February 27, will see more Pokemon-filled goodies and surprises throughout the various platforms that Pokemon is currently available in.

If you’re on the Nintendo 3DS grinding hours on Pokemon Sun and Moon, don’t forget to drop by your local participating GameStop store to grab a Bottle Cap for your game. If you’re not familiar with Bottle Caps, you can use this special item to boost the individual strength of one of your Pokémon’s stats via Hyper Training. You can grab a Bottle Cap for Pokemon Sun and Moon from GameStop until March 5.

If you’re an avid Pokemon collector, you should head to the Pokemon Center on Pokemon Day to catch four exclusive, first-appearance Gallery Figures. First and only available at the Pokemon Center in New York, these Gallery Figures include Mew using Psychic, Eevee using Swift, Magikarp using Splash, and Pikachu using its iconic Thunderbolt attack.

And if you’re taking your collecting to the next level, you might also want to check out the limited-edition Pikachu Yellow Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL from the Nintendo store.

For those wanting to take a stroll back to nostalgic lane, original classic Pokemon movies will also be available to stream via Pokemon TV. Watch Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon 4Ever, and Pokémon—Zoroark: Master of Illusions for a limited time on Pokemon.com or via the Pokémon TV mobile apps. You can also get your hands on Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, and a special TV episode bundle of Pokémon the Series: Gold & Silver via the iTunes Store, Google Play, and Amazon Video on February 27.

There are more special Pokemon-themed events happening around Pokemon Day this February 27 so don’t forget to check out the Pokemon Day landing page for the complete list of events.

In the mean time, go out, enjoy the sunshine and catch yourself some festive Pikachu on Pokemon GO before they’re gone.

[Featured Image by The Pokemon Company International]