Maddie Ziegler Distances Herself From ‘Dance Moms’ Because Of Abby Lee Miller?

Maddie Ziegler is not returning to Dance Moms contrary to earlier reports. Following Chloe Lukasiak’s unexpected comeback, as seen in the Season 7 finale, several fans were hoping that Maddie will also have a change of heart and return to the hit Lifetime series. With The Book of Henry star’s busy schedule, it is highly unlikely that we’ll get to see her back on Dance Moms anytime soon. A new report also revealed that Ziegler is trying to distance herself from the show because of Abby Lee Miller’s legal issues.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Maddie Ziegler is more than ready to put her Dance Moms past behind her. The site claimed that the 14-year-old star is now “too busy” to return to the show that helped made her household name. Given all the projects lined up for the young dancer in the coming months, it’s not surprising to hear that she could not squeeze in even a cameo for the reality show.

tonight's glam for @vanityfair ???????? A post shared by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Ziegler has just finished Ballerina, an animated feature she voiced alongside Elle Fanning. Her first movie, Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry is also set to premiere in June. Last year, the Dance Moms alum also announced that she’s releasing her first memoir, The Maddie Diaries, and will be writing a YA novel trilogy geared for middle-grade readers. Her first book in the series is set to hit bookstores in Fall of this year. The second and third novel, meanwhile, will be released in Fall 2018 and Fall 2019, respectively.

According to People, Maddie Ziegler’s novel will follow a young dancer’s journey as she navigates the competitive dance circuit. While the plot definitely seemed like her life on Dance Moms, Ziegler said that the novel would be different from her upcoming memoir.

“I’ve always been the type of person who really enjoys writing stories. So when I found out I would be writing books, I was so excited that I got started right away!”” she told the site.

With two books and two movies releasing this year, it would be safe to assume that Maddie Ziegler no longer has time to squeeze in filming for Dance Moms. Celeb Dirty Laundry also pointed out that, apart from her busy schedule, Ziegler was probably trying to distance herself from the reality show because of all the drama and legal issues surrounding Abby Lee Miller.

“What’s more, Maddie might be trying to leave ‘Dance Moms’ simply because she doesn’t want to be associated with Abby Lee Miller and her legal problems.”

Winter sale is on @maddiestyle ✌????check it out A post shared by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

Dance Moms fans may have different opinions when it comes to the ALDC coach, but CDL pointed out that seeing Miller’s unconventional teaching style is one of the reasons why viewers got hooked on the show. With her gone, the site predicted that Dance Moms will have a “tough time” surviving.

Maddie Ziegler, along with her mom Melissa and sister Mackenzie, left Dance Moms in Season 6. While they were thankful for all the opportunities that came their way because of the show, Melissa revealed that they had to miss out on several projects because they were busy training with ALDC.

In an episode of Dance Moms Season 6, Maddie and Melissa had a conversation about where her acting and dancing career is heading. Even if she enjoyed dancing with her team and developed a bond with them through the years, Maddie admitted that she wanted more than just being an ALDC dancer.

“Not to be rude but am I gonna choose between a movie and a competition? Obviously I’m going to choose a movie,” she said.

Tell us! Would you still want to see Maddie Ziegler back on Dance Moms? Would the Lifetime series survive without Abby Lee Miller? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]